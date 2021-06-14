The Nationals could backdate Scherzer’s IL stint to Saturday, making it so he would miss only one start. Scherzer tweaked his groin in the first inning of a start against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. An MRI exam revealed inflammation instead of a muscle strain, and Scherzer considered that the best-case scenario.
When Scherzer spoke to reporters Monday, revealing the results of his bullpen, Manager Dave Martinez had already finished his pregame media session. Martinez expected Scherzer to throw 31 pitches. Then he stood with Scherzer, head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and pitching coach Jim Hickey, among others, to discuss what Scherzer felt after only 10 pitches. Martinez had said he was on the fence between pushing Scherzer and resting him for another week. With a 27-35 record entering Monday night’s series opener against the Pirates, the Nationals rightfully see this as a critical stretch of their season. Yet that doesn’t mean they should put their best pitcher at risk of further injury.
“I would injure this worse. That’s the risk you’re taking trying to pitch through this,” Scherzer said Monday. “This is just something you can’t pitch through. I’ve pitched through a lot of other things, found a way to do a lot of other stuff. But this one you just can’t get around.”
So how does he calculate being smart with wanting to be on the mound?
“It’s everything. It’s the time of year. Understanding where you’re at, what you’re actually able to do. You take everything into account,” Scherzer explained. “The other risk in this is, if you don’t pitch, you take too much time off from pitching, then your arm can get tired. And as you try to ramp back up, you can hurt your shoulder. You want to get back out there. There’s risk to not pitching. So there was an incentive for me to go ahead and make the start. But it’s just not worth it.”
It is likely that reliever Paolo Espino fills in for Scherzer on Wednesday. After Scherzer exited at 12 pitches Friday, Espino entered to throw 50 and hold the Giants to one run. He is thus on schedule to throw three to five innings in the series finale with the Pirates. Espino took batting practice with other starters Monday, and Martinez acknowledged it was because he may have to hit this week.
Scherzer, who turns 37 next month, left a 2020 start with a tweaked right hamstring. Otherwise, he spent 2019 dealing with back and shoulder strains, not any lower-body issues. And before that, Scherzer made 30 or more starts in 10 consecutive seasons. He remains on pace to do so again this season. But that will depend on listening to his body now, pitching a bit later.
“I’m happy with the progress. For three straight days, I’ve made progress on it,” Scherzer said. “I’m able to do something more every single day. That’s why I said I might be able to make it in time for Wednesday, but you just can’t. Might’s not a good word in June.”