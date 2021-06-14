“It’s everything. It’s the time of year. Understanding where you’re at, what you’re actually able to do. You take everything into account,” Scherzer explained. “The other risk in this is, if you don’t pitch, you take too much time off from pitching, then your arm can get tired. And as you try to ramp back up, you can hurt your shoulder. You want to get back out there. There’s risk to not pitching. So there was an incentive for me to go ahead and make the start. But it’s just not worth it.”