Just seven starts into his professional career, Cavalli, 22, has logged 40⅔ innings and 71 strikeouts and has a 1.77 ERA. The Nationals drafted him with the 22nd overall pick this past June. He has since become their consensus top prospect, recently leaping to No. 33 on Baseball America’s latest Top 100 list.
In his most recent appearance, Cavalli yielded no hits, two walks and struck out 15 batters in seven innings. He was pulled at 97 pitches because the Nationals wanted him to avoid a heavy workload. Then they quickly decided to test him a level up.
Cronin, like Cavalli, had made a sort of playground out of Wilmington’s schedule. The 23-year-old has been a full-time reliever since enrolling at the University of Arkansas in 2017. The Nationals selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. That year, he posted a 0.82 ERA in 22 innings for the low-Class A Hagerstown Suns. He immediately made himself a candidate for the fast track. And this season, in 10 appearances for the Blue Rocks, Cronin has allowed eight hits, two earned runs and struck out 28 batters in 14⅔ innings.
Heading into this year, Cronin was ranked by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ 10th-best prospect. He pairs a mid-90s fastball with a 12-to-6 curve. Cavalli’s heat has hovered between the mid- and high-90s, and his secondary pitches include a curveball, slider and change-up.
After spending most of major league camp with the Nationals, each has separated themselves from their peers. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge, another top prospect, struggled a bit before heading to West Palm Beach, Fla., to address some shoulder soreness, according to two people with knowledge of his status. Right-handed pitcher Cole Henry, another top prospect, had flashed his potential with Wilmington before landing on the seven-day injured list. They all began the season with the Blue Rocks.
Rutledge, the club’s first-round pick in 2019, is still only 22. Henry, a second-round pick in 2020, is only 21. The Nationals’ bottom-ranked system will depend on of these prospects panning out, if not all of them. Cavalli and Cronin have received the first nudge.
