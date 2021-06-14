Late in the third quarter, the three-time all-star attempted to stop play by fouling Cameron Payne in the backcourt. As Jokic swiped down with force, he appeared to make contact with Payne’s face and shoulder, sending the 6-foot-1 guard sprawling to the court. Devin Booker immediately took exception to the play, standing face-to-face with Jokic before teammates came over to break them up. After a video review, the officials determined that Jokic’s foul was a flagrant-two, a designation given to contact that is both “unnecessary” and “excessive.” Denver was forced to play the final 15-plus minutes without him.