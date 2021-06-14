Woods won seven times at Torrey Pines. Mickelson, fresh off his PGA Championship win and a U.S. Open win away from the career Grand Slam, has won three times at his hometown course, though not since 2001, the last year before the course was substantially redesigned by Rees Jones, the “Open Doctor” who renovated it again in 2019. Mickelson has struggled mightily there in recent years: In his last seven Farmers Insurance Open appearances, he has three missed cuts, one withdrawal because of a bad back and no finish better than a tie for 14th. He tied for 53rd at the tournament in January, which was won by Patrick Reed.