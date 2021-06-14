Here’s what to know.
All times Eastern.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Who’s in the U.S. Open field?
- Is Rickie Fowler in the U.S. Open field?
- Who is the defending U.S. Open champion?
- What is the South Course at Torrey Pines like?
- How can I watch the U.S. Open on TV ?
- How can I stream the U.S. Open?
Who’s in the U.S. Open field?
It’s your usual field for a golf major: recent U.S. Open and grand slam winners, the top 10 and ties from last year’s U.S. Open, recent PGA Tour and European Tour tournament winners, golfers who qualified for last year’s Tour Championship, the top 60 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and recent amateur champions. The rest of the entries are reserved for nonexempt players who qualify through regional qualifying tournaments. This year, that’s 54 golfers.
Is Rickie Fowler in the U.S. Open field?
Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner and former world No. 4, will miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. After a tough start to the season, Fowler failed to reach the requisite top-60 status, and his attempt at qualifying came up just short. Fowler needed an exemption to participate in May’s PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth.
Who is the defending U.S. Open champion?
DeChambeau ran away from the field at the most recent U.S. Open last fall for his first major title, winning by six strokes and finishing as the only golfer under par at Winged Foot, but he’s failed to make the cut in two professional appearances at Torrey Pines, site of this year’s tournament.
But he’s famously added lots of bulk since his last appearance there three years ago while also becoming the most polarizing figure in professional golf, and his rivalry with Koepka, a two-time winner of this event, will be a fascinating sideshow to four days of elite golf.
What is the South Course at Torrey Pines like?
The South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego is one of the PGA Tour’s longest-standing stops, having hosted what is now called the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968. It also hosted a memorable U.S. Open in 2008, when an injured Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in a 19-hole Monday playoff for his final major title until his 2019 Masters triumph.
Woods won seven times at Torrey Pines. Mickelson, fresh off his PGA Championship win and a U.S. Open win away from the career Grand Slam, has won three times at his hometown course, though not since 2001, the last year before the course was substantially redesigned by Rees Jones, the “Open Doctor” who renovated it again in 2019. Mickelson has struggled mightily there in recent years: In his last seven Farmers Insurance Open appearances, he has three missed cuts, one withdrawal because of a bad back and no finish better than a tie for 14th. He tied for 53rd at the tournament in January, which was won by Patrick Reed.
Jones added length and danger to the seaside course, with more landing-zone and greenside bunkers and elevated putting complexes abutting the canyons that run through the course. Straighter hitters off the tee — Mickelson’s trademark failing — will be rewarded on a course that is nearly free of doglegs.
It wouldn’t be a U.S. Open without diabolical rough, and it wouldn’t be a U.S. Open without videos of professionals trying to blast out of said diabolical rough during practice rounds. Here’s Xander Schauffele from last week:
It should be noted that the Farmers is contested on two courses at Torrey Pines, the North and South. The U.S. Open only will be played on the South course.
How can I watch the U.S. Open on TV ?
Here is the week’s TV schedule.
Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Golf Channel; 7-10 p.m., NBC.
Friday: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Golf Channel; 6 p.m.-9 p.m., NBC.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., NBC.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel; noon-8 p.m., NBC.
How can I stream the U.S. Open?
Here are streaming options.
Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.-11 p.m., Peacock (which is offering golf coverage free this week; sign up here).
Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) also will be streamed at Peacock and at USOpen.com.
What is the U.S. Open cut?
Unlike a regular PGA Tour event, in which the top 65 and ties make the cut, or the Masters, where it’s top 50 and ties, the top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open.
What are the U.S. Open tee times?
First- and second-round tee times will be announced on Tuesday
