Yet for all their spending the Bronx Bombers, if you can even call them that anymore, are barely over .500 (33-32) on June 14 and drawing plenty of scrutiny over their free-spending habits. The Yankees spending big on players is nothing new. The organization has had one of the two highest payrolls in eight of the last 10 years, including this one. The outliers were 2018, when the Yankees had the sixth-highest payroll, and 2017, they were third. The problem is that for all that money, they receiving relatively little production in return. In fact, this season has a lot in common with similar bloated payrolls over the years, years in which the Yankees bet on past or unsustainable production from a player rather than reasonable future expectations.