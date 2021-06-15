Beal missed 12 games for a mix of rest, injury and the league’s coronavirus protocols. But when he was on the court, he operated with the dependability and elegance of a luxury watch. His 48.5 percent shooting also was a career high. He finished with a career-high 34 games with at least 30 points (which ranked third in the league) and had eight games with at least 40 points (which ranked second). He began the season by scoring at least 25 points in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NBA in the past 50 years.