“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he wrote in a message shared on the Danish Football Union’s social media account. “It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine — under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.”
Denmark plays Belgium Thursday on the same pitch on which Eriksen collapsed and where the team returned to finish the match after Ericksen sent them a message from the hospital. Players were critical Monday of the decision to resume play..
“I felt that the players and I were being put under pressure. That is the truth,” Coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters Tuesday (via the Guardian). “Everything else is not true, I would have liked if UEFA had said, ‘Of course there will be no more playing tonight, go home and we’ll look at it later.’”
UEFA had said that players for both teams had requested to continue in what was ultimately a 1-0 Finland victory.
The Euro schedule offers little room for rescheduling matches, but Hjulmand pointed out that “covid-19 allows you to postpone a match for 48 hours. A cardiac arrest obviously does not. That, I think, is wrong.”
In any event, Denmark now moves on to their next match, something that Hjulmand said would be a “very emotional” experience on the same pitch, saying, “very apropos — that Christian is the heart of our team. He is the pulse, the rhythm of our game. No one can replace Christian.”
Hjulmand knows his players will be reliving what happened Saturday when they comforted Eriksen’s wife on the pitch and formed a protective circle of privacy around him as he received treatment. “Of course the time until the kickoff will be emotional, and we have to prepare ourselves for that, for entering the stadium again, getting back to see our great fans,” he said (via the Associated Press). “And up to kickoff there’ll be a lot of emotions we have to handle, and then prepare ourselves for when the referee whistles his first whistle. We will be ready to go and fight and play well and do everything for Denmark.”
The match was on Eriksen’s mind, too, as he continues to undergo testing.
“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches,” his message concluded. “Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”
