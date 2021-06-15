Hjulmand knows his players will be reliving what happened Saturday when they comforted Eriksen’s wife on the pitch and formed a protective circle of privacy around him as he received treatment. “Of course the time until the kickoff will be emotional, and we have to prepare ourselves for that, for entering the stadium again, getting back to see our great fans,” he said (via the Associated Press). “And up to kickoff there’ll be a lot of emotions we have to handle, and then prepare ourselves for when the referee whistles his first whistle. We will be ready to go and fight and play well and do everything for Denmark.”