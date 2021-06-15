The team is used to not having Delle Donne by now, but it will be without the league’s leading scorer in Tina Charles on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. Charles has been excused to attend the premier of her movie “Game Changer” at the Tribeca Film Festival. She directed and produced the movie about a Black woman from Chicago who is trying to make the gaming industry more inclusive. Charles is averaging a career-high 24 points and has the highest usage rate in the WNBA, so the team will have to adjust to life without the 2012 MVP. She was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday after averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists last week.