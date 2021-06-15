The Mystics (4-6) play their last game before the Olympic break on July 10. Coach Mike Thibault said Delle Donne, 31, still hasn’t done any five-on-five work, but is progressing. She’s doing some one-on-one work this week in practice and has begun to do more defensive drills, but there still isn’t a time frame for her return.
The Mystics return from the Olympic break with a game against the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 15.
“Certainly she’s going to need team practice time for a number of days before we consider putting her in a game,” Thibault said. “So if we’re two weeks from now [and] we’re still wondering about that then, yeah, it’s probably more likely coming out of the break. But we’re not saying it’s absolute at this point.”
The team is used to not having Delle Donne by now, but it will be without the league’s leading scorer in Tina Charles on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. Charles has been excused to attend the premier of her movie “Game Changer” at the Tribeca Film Festival. She directed and produced the movie about a Black woman from Chicago who is trying to make the gaming industry more inclusive. Charles is averaging a career-high 24 points and has the highest usage rate in the WNBA, so the team will have to adjust to life without the 2012 MVP. She was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday after averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists last week.
The Mystics may also be without starting point guard Natasha Cloud, who is dealing with a hip flexor injury. She left the 101-78 loss to the Dream on Sunday late in the third quarter and did not return. Cloud didn’t practice Tuesday and Thibault said she was still pretty sore and will probably be a game-time decision Thursday.
“It’s not going to get better quickly if she keeps getting banged on and hit again,” Thibault said. “She’s had issues with it in the past. It’s partly groin, partly hip flexor. It’s a little bit of both. When you have a groin pull … you’re trying to keep it stretched, is the biggest thing. And it tightened up on her when she got turned the wrong way in the game.
“She got dislodged. … She’s had it before and it just aggravated again.”
On a positive note, the team is on track to get Sydney Wiese back from an ankle injury that has kept her from the last four games. She practiced without issue Tuesday and is expected to be good to go Thursday. Wiese had moved into the starting lineup and was averaging 6.2 points while helping stretch the floor with a 47.6 three-point percentage.
“Obviously, [Charles is] the leading scorer on our team,” Ariel Atkins said. “So everybody’s like, ‘What the heck are you going to do?’ We have to figure it out because we don’t have a choice.
“For me, specifically, it takes me back to the bubble when I heard, day after day, somebody wasn’t playing. So-and-so wasn’t showing up. And then we get in the bubble and then half our team gets injured in there, too. … You’ve got to go to war with who shows up on the front line that day. So that’s kind of what we’re dealing with.”
