Scherzer tweaked his groin against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. On Monday, he told reporters that he wouldn’t be able to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, his next scheduled turn in the rotation. There was a chance he would stay off the IL and line up with the first-place New York Mets this weekend. Instead, he will keep strengthening his groin and hope to return by June 22, when the Nationals visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
That’s the earliest he could take the mound. The Nationals have not decided on their Wednesday starter but are considering Paolo Espino and Jefry Rodriguez. Before June 22, when Scherzer could rejoin the roster, the Nationals have two games with the Pirates, rest Thursday, have four games in three days with the Mets — including Saturday’s split doubleheader — and rest again Monday.
The off days could help untangle the Nationals’ complicated pitching plans. The upcoming rotation could be Patrick Corbin on Tuesday, Espino or Rodriguez on Wednesday, Erick Fedde on Friday, Joe Ross and Jon Lester for the doubleheader, then Corbin for Sunday’s series finale.
