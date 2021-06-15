Wainwright, meanwhile, had no qualms about admitting he has tried various combinations of sticky stuff over the years, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others, “I’ve got nothing to hide.” Scherzer, who refrained from comment about his own usage because his name, like Cole’s and others, has popped up in a lawsuit involving a clubhouse attendant who was fired for supplying players with a combination of pine tar and other substances, emphasized the fact that the players’ union has had little input in the way the policy will be enforced — but was firm about the need to draw a line.