They need sharper outings from Patrick Corbin, so he threw 8⅓ innings against the last-place Pirates, holding them to one run on eight hits across 110 pitches. He struck out seven for his second-highest total of the season. His slider flashed a familiar bite.
And they need better production with the bases loaded, so Yan Gomes delivered with a first-inning grand slam off Pirates starter Tyler Anderson. They entered with nine hits in 63 plate appearances with three men on. Their 10th, still the third lowest in the majors, was Gomes’s sixth homer. It was incremental progress.
And they need more offense, all around, and received an RBI single from Josh Harrison in the first, Gomes’s grand slam, then an RBI triple from Trea Turner in the fourth, with Turner adding three singles to his night. Jordy Mercer also logged three singles from the seventh spot. Victor Robles chipped in an RBI double in the eighth, making it so every starting position player had a hit. The Nationals finished with 13, their most since June 1.
And they needed length from Corbin, because Paolo Espino is likely to start in place of Max Scherzer on Wednesday, meaning a handful of relievers will seek Washington’s second sweep of 2021. It was ideal, then, that only Corbin and newly promoted reliever Justin Miller were used to drop the Pirates to 23-43. The bullpen got some rest.
And they needed sound defense — because who doesn’t? — especially with Corbin pitching to far more contact than in recent years. Harrison and Turner spun a smooth double play in the first. Ryan Zimmerman started at first and was a bit of a vacuum. Mercer, who filled in for Starlin Castro at third, made a diving play behind the bag and fired a bullet across the infield, ending the top of the sixth with a standing ovation. That was before he made an eighth-inning error that was covered by a strikeout and groundout for Corbin.
So, yeah, there are many needs. And, yes, the Pirates are a good team to play to address those. But the Nationals (29-35) have had few games this season that entirely tilted their way. They may be able to count such instances on one hand. They now have won three in a row and five of seven. They are gaining traction ahead of a critical series with the first-place New York Mets this weekend.
Before that, though, they’ve handled the Pirates as they should. And like everything else this season — and in baseball writ large — that wasn’t guaranteed. For most of the past 2½ months, the Nationals have been on the other end of “Team A should coast against Team B because on paper Team A is better.” You become Team B when, for weeks, the middle of the order is a yawning hole. It doesn’t help when Stephen Strasburg goes on the injured list (twice), then is joined by Will Harris, Daniel Hudson, Austin Voth and Scherzer, who officially landed there Tuesday with groin inflammation. It doesn’t help when the luck won’t change.
But the past two nights have shifted that perspective a tad. The Nationals opened the series with a 3-2 win Monday, nudging ahead on Kyle Schwarber’s homer in the seventh. Then they came back Tuesday and posted a five-run first for Corbin, who didn’t waste it. Not much was wasted by the home team Tuesday night. It needed to coast and did.
