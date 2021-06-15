Six states have laws going into effect July 1 that will allow athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL). Under pressure from lawmakers, the NCAA abandoned its long-standing belief that athletes should not receive payments, and the governing body plans to vote on a national NIL framework in late June.
NCAA-wide legislation would help keep college sports from becoming a patchwork system in which athletes in some states can earn money while athletes in others cannot. College sports leaders still hope for a federal law that will create a uniform standard for college athletes’ ability to receive compensation.
Here’s what you should know:
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is NIL?
- How did college sports reach this point?
- Which states have already passed bills?
- When will NIL go into effect?
- Is there going to be a national law?
- Where does the NCAA stand on the issue?
What is NIL?
NIL refers to a person’s name, image and likeness. In the debate over college athlete compensation, NIL rules guide athletes’ ability to profit off their popularity and personal brands. Under current NCAA rules, college athletes cannot endorse products or services, even if they are not paid to do so, and athletes cannot receive payments through similar opportunities that capitalize on their fame.
New NIL legislation will allow athletes to profit off their names through avenues such as social media posts, appearances, sponsorships, autograph sales, endorsement deals and private training classes or camps. Athletes could be paid by local or national businesses in exchange for their promotion. Some athletes have massive and loyal followings, positioning them as powerful ambassadors.
This setup is different from a pay-for-play model in which athletes receive compensation from the school in exchange for participating in their sport. College athlete rights advocates argue that universities do not limit other students’ ability to profit off their name so shouldn’t restrict athletes from that same opportunity.
How did college sports reach this point?
California was the first state to pass a bill related to NIL. In September 2019, it passed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which permitted college athletes in the state to get paid for their name, image and likeness beginning in 2023. The NCAA responded with strong opposition, but other states eventually followed suit.
By October 2019, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to allow athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model,” the announcement said. The board asked each division to develop new rules by January 2021.
In the spring of 2020, the Board of Governors announced support of an NCAA working group’s plan for how athletes would be allowed to be compensated. Those recommendations included stipulations and limitations that administrators referred to as “guardrails,” such as ensuring payment is consistent with an appropriate market rate and requiring athletes to disclose the financial terms of their deals. Membership planned to draft legislation so that schools could vote by January 2021.
In June 2020, Florida passed legislation that allows college athletes to be compensated, set to go into effect July 1, which increased the NCAA’s urgency to create a uniform national framework that would keep a level playing field among schools. The Board of Governors delayed its vote planned for January after the Department of Justice warned of possible antitrust issues. In May, the Division I Council announced it planned to act on the NIL proposals during its June 22-23 meeting, “provided it is feasible to do so.”
Which states have already passed bills?
The governors of 19 states have already signed NIL bills into law, with some going into effect as early as July 1. An additional four states have passed bills through both houses and are waiting for the governor’s signature. Bills have been introduced in more than a dozen other states.
When will NIL go into effect?
In six states — Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico — these laws will go into effect July 1. Arizona follows closely behind with a law going into effect July 23. The new laws in other states do not go into effect until future years. In Oklahoma and Nebraska, schools can grant athletes NIL rights immediately but no later than July 1, 2023.
State laws supersede NCAA rules, but the Division I Council’s vote this month could approve the NIL framework that would keep college sports from becoming a chaotic, uneven landscape. The NCAA could allow all athletes to profit off their names so that opportunity isn’t only available to athletes in certain states.
Is there going to be a national law?
The NCAA has urged Congress to pass federal legislation, but that seems unlikely to happen before July 1. With schools concerned about the possibility of a fractured landscape and no nationwide standard, lawmakers remain divided on what the legislation should look like.
In a hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, with July 1 just weeks away, Republicans mostly favored urgent legislation, while Democrats hoped for a more sweeping bill that also protects college athletes’ rights. NCAA President Mark Emmert warned that national NIL guidelines from the NCAA would not lessen the need for a federal law.
Where does the NCAA stand on the issue?
The NCAA’s stance has shifted significantly since California passed its NIL bill in 2019. Under pressure from lawmakers and the public, the governing body soon recognized its need to change its guidelines, but the process of turning the idea into a formal proposal that receives a vote has been slow.
The NCAA’s proposal for a national standard includes restrictions related to which products an athlete can endorse and gives schools the ability to block agreements for various reasons. From early in the process, the NCAA Board of Governors has focused on such guidelines, hoping that regulations would keep college athletics from mirroring professional sports.
How have schools responded?
Many athletic department officials and coaches have publicly supported the shift toward allowing athletes to receive compensation through NIL deals but also have echoed concerns of the NCAA and reinforced the need for a national standard and federal legislation.
Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few said at the recent Senate hearing that granting athletes the ability to profit off their fame “absolutely needs to happen right now.” Few added: “But we do need some parameters to preserve the collegiate model and protect the recruiting environment. Without these parameters, the unintended consequences could be disastrous.”
Many schools have partnered with companies, such as Opendorse, that are designed to educate and assist athletes when building their personal brands. Some colleges have already started using their ability to help athletes profit in this way as a recruiting pitch.
How much money will college athletes make?
It depends. But the vast majority of college athletes are not on track to become millionaires.
Research from Thilo Kunkel (Temple University), Bradley Baker (University of Massachusetts), Thomas Baker III (University of Georgia) and Jason Doyle (Griffith University) examined athletes’ social media accounts and found that college athletes’ NIL value varies but “the NCAA’s position that student-athletes lack meaningful NIL value is false.” The study found that the Instagram account of former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, had a value of $331,272.
Blake Lawrence, the CEO and co-founder of Opendorse, told Yahoo Sports last year that Trevor Lawrence could make an estimated $16,000 per Instagram post and $1,100 per Twitter post. ESPN also gathered insight from experts and found that star athletes could earn up to $1 million through social media while athletes in nonrevenue sports could make between $1,000 and $3,000 through those channels. Olympic athletes could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars through commercials and apparel deals. In general, athletes’ NIL value will depend on the extent of their popularity and the size of the market in which they live.
For most athletes, endorsement deals could come by way of local businesses. Onward Reserve, a men’s apparel brand, has immediate plans to pay a few University of Georgia athletes to endorse products, company founder TJ Callaway told the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Those athletes — two football players and others in track and field, baseball and golf — would receive contracts that Callaway described as “low cost.”
Which athletes will benefit the most?
Football and basketball players are the most obvious beneficiaries of NIL opportunities because of the massive audiences their sports attract, but athletes in other sports would have the potential to earn similar profits.
Women’s sports would not be excluded from these revenue streams. Earnings potential often relates to the size of an athlete’s social media following, and during the 2021 NCAA basketball tournaments, Axios reported that eight of the 10 most followed athletes on Elite Eight teams were women.
AthleticDirectorU and Navigate partnered to study how much money various athletes could generate. Using a formula — Instagram followers multiplied by $0.80 endorsement value — the research found that star athletes in women’s sports and Olympians now competing in college could also generate up to $500,000 annually through endorsements.
Based on those calculations, members of the 2020 UCLA women’s gymnastics team, which included Olympians Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross, could combine to earn more than $1 million. The study listed Kocian’s endorsement potential ($466,000) as roughly the same as that of men’s basketball player Cole Anthony ($476,000) at North Carolina. Athletes from softball, volleyball and tennis are listed among those who could earn more than $50,000 annually.
Does this affect high school sports?
High school athletes who hope to participate in college sports must follow guidelines before they enroll at their university to remain eligible. Under current rules, prospective athletes cannot accept endorsement deals if they want to maintain their collegiate eligibility.
The shift at the NCAA level would probably open the door for high school athletes to profit through NIL deals. More clarity regarding those rules will presumably come after the NCAA approves its proposal. Leaders in college athletics have expressed concern that boosters could attempt to lure recruits to campus with payments through endorsement deals. The NCAA’s proposed NIL framework, obtained by Sports Illustrated last year, noted that recruits would be able to enter NIL agreements as long as they disclose the details before signing with a school.
