Blake Lawrence, the CEO and co-founder of Opendorse, told Yahoo Sports last year that Trevor Lawrence could make an estimated $16,000 per Instagram post and $1,100 per Twitter post. ESPN also gathered insight from experts and found that star athletes could earn up to $1 million through social media while athletes in nonrevenue sports could make between $1,000 and $3,000 through those channels. Olympic athletes could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars through commercials and apparel deals. In general, athletes’ NIL value will depend on the extent of their popularity and the size of the market in which they live.