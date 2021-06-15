The Rangers parted ways with their previous head coach, David Quinn, shortly after their season ended last month without a berth in the playoffs. Quinn had spent three seasons with New York, compiling a 96-87-25 record with an 0-3 mark in the postseason. Just before the end of this season, the Rangers abruptly cleaned house in their front office by firing general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson and replacing them with assistant GM Chris Drury.
Quinn, who came over from Boston College, was hired by a Rangers organization looking for someone to guide younger players through a rebuilding effort. Some executives with the team reportedly felt that this year’s squad underachieved, however, and Drury was thought to possibly be interested in a coach with more NHL experience.
Gallant fits that bill, having accumulated a record of 270-216-4-51 after coaching the Knights, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets for all or parts of nine seasons. He was fired in midseason at all three stops, but he also won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year for his work with the 2017-18 Golden Knights.
In New York — where the rival Islanders are three wins from a Cup finals berth — Gallant takes over a team that has a Norris Trophy finalist in 22-year-old Adam Fox as well as other promising youngsters such as Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil. Veteran leaders including Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome bring plenty of offensive skill, but this season’s team took some criticism for being perhaps too finesse-oriented and not tough enough.
Gallant is known for a no-nonsense approach, and he has a reputation for holding his players accountable, qualities that likely helped him land the Rangers job, in addition to his years behind the bench. He is believed to have received a four-year deal from the Rangers, per the Athletic.
Assuming Gallant’s hiring in New York is finalized, that takes off the table a possible candidate for the head coaching job in Seattle, where the Kraken are beginning life as an expansion team. The Arizona Coyotes are also looking to fill that position, having fired Rick Tocchet last month after missing the playoffs for the third time in his four seasons. Both Tocchet and Gallant interviewed to become head coach in Columbus, per reports, before the Blue Jackets decided last week to promote assistant Brad Larsen after parting ways with John Tortorella.
