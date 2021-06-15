But batting average can be an indication as to whether the game contains action, because a single through the hole with a runner on second is more interesting than an eight-pitch walk. Right now, the game just doesn’t contain enough action. Entering Tuesday, major league hitters had a collective average of .238 — .238! — which is eight points lower than last year’s pandemic-shortened season and 15 points lower than 2019. Indeed, the last time major leaguers posted an average so feeble was their .237 in 1968 — after which MLB lowered the mound, so desperate was the need for more offense.