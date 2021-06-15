Lefty’s PGA Championship win was a whole lot of fun, but I’m struggling to see a path to victory at a tournament that has vexed Mickelson in his career. Everyone is talking up his experience at Torrey Pines and his three wins there, but the last of those came in 2001, before “Open Doctor” Rees Jones reconfigured the course to make it palatable for the USGA to host its top event there. In his past seven Farmers appearances, Mickelson has three missed cuts, one withdrawal because of a bad back and no finish better than a tie for 14th. (He tied for 53rd at the tournament in January, which was won by Patrick Reed.) Mickelson ranks 162nd in total driving, and he comes in at 199th in the accuracy portion of that statistic. That is not a recipe for success at the U.S. Open.