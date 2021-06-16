She wanted her team to be close, just like it was at Catonsville when it won the title in 1996 and at South River when it won it all in 2010. And earlier this season, as the Wildcats were finding their rhythm, McNemar gave her players the highest of praise: they reminded her of those teams.
“From the get-go, I had this feeling in my gut that this group believed in what we were doing,” McNemar said. “And I said to them that they were special, that it was those two [teams] and this team.”
After beating Sherwood on the road, 15-6, Wednesday night in the Maryland 4A semifinals in Sandy Spring, the Wildcats will have a chance to do what those teams did and earn the first state championship in program history.
“We all want to do this for each other, to make school history together,” junior midfielder Morgan Gore said. “Everybody wants to put our school out there, put our name on the board.”
Arundel will face Broadneck in the championship game Saturday at Loyola University in Baltimore. The Bruins took down Dulaney, Wednesday, 11-8, in Annapolis.
The road to Loyola has been a long one, filled with challenges McNemar has not often faced in her long coaching career. With a condensed spring schedule, many of Arundel’s players came right out of field hockey season and had to pivot to lacrosse. The team faced an early rash of injuries.
“Our trainer was calling us the walking wounded,” McNemar said. “He couldn’t believe it. They were just working hard, and it was a lot. Just probably the last three weeks we’ve been healthy.”
The team spent much of the fall doing virtual activities, athletic and otherwise. It was a strange time, but it’s that period the coach believes contributed most to the cohesion on display Wednesday.
“This team loves each other,” McNemar said. “I’ve been coaching for a very long time and this [chemistry] does not happen.”
Arundel (11-2) jumped all over the Warriors (11-1) early on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to a dominant performance in the face-off circle from senior Caroline Keane.
Gore took advantage of the possession, scoring five unanswered goals to turn a tight 2-1 game into a comfortable 7-1 lead. From there, the Wildcats coasted and Gore finished with eight goals.
When the clock hit zero, she joined her teammates as they rushed to mob the goalkeeper. There was plenty of celebrating as the Wildcats made their way to the team bus, and there is the potential for plenty more this weekend.
“We have to bring our heart,” Gore said of the title game. “If we bring the heart, we’ll be state champions.”
3A: Marriotts Ridge pulls away from Huntingtown
Marriotts Ridge topped Huntingtown, 14-4, in Huntingtown. The Mustangs will face C. Milton Wright in the final on Friday at 7:30 p.m., looking for the program’s fourth state title. It last won it all in 2014.
1A: Southern loss
Southern fell to Fallston, 11-4, in Fallston.