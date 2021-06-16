Of his 20 varsity players, Perry estimated 14 are new to lacrosse this year. Some began the year out of shape after a year of complying with stay-at-home orders, and others declined to join the team because of pandemic concerns.
Still, Bowie finished undefeated after playing only Prince George’s County foes in the regular season. “We did to other people what [Catonsville] did to us,” Perry said.
In Maryland, no team can play for too long without running into a buzz saw. The Bulldogs trailed Catonsville 8-0 after one quarter and 15-0 after two. They didn’t possess the ball in the attacking half during the second quarter.
Despite those struggles, the game offered a learning opportunity the likes of which Bowie hasn’t had since its first trip to the semifinals in 2019, a 15-2 loss to Howard. As the Bulldogs try to build a lacrosse contender in an area that lacks them, routs such as Wednesday’s are part of the process.
“Lacrosse isn’t that popular in this area yet, and then when we go and play out of county, we really get it handed to us,” senior captain Richie Mercanti said. “But that’s just what it is. We still have to grow the game. So the learning experience from today is just to have fun with it and grow it.”
Mercanti didn’t play lacrosse until his freshman year, after he didn’t make the soccer team. When he started, he couldn’t pass with his left hand.
Over the years, he played against the brick wall outside between classes. He saved money and bought a net for his backyard. He learned from Perry and the staff he assembled. Mercanti is now committed to play Division II lacrosse at Barton College (N.C.).
Perry’s next mission is to find a lot more players like Mercanti. He helps run a fledgling program, PG Elite, that will give the county’s best players a chance to train in the offseason.
“We’re going to pool the best guys together, give them a chance to play against guys like this, get our butts kicked, learn and then take that same energy back to your team,” Perry said.
When a 17-1 loss ended, Perry had one more lesson for his team. It’s a well-known lacrosse tradition for teams to “go get your goalie” after the game, win or lose. In this case, that meant consoling Joshua Copeland, who took a beating in the net.
Bowie does not yet resemble a lacrosse power, but it’s working toward doing so. And when it does, the players will know what it looks like.
4A Severna Park edges Sherwood
Severna Park’s four-year state championship streak faced perhaps its toughest test yet, but the Falcons survived, 11-10, to advance to Saturday’s final against Catonsville.
Charlie Matusek’s seventh goal of the night brought Sherwood to within one goal with 1:03 left, but Severna Park won the ensuing faceoff and ran out the rest of the clock.
2A Glenelg goes down
Hereford scored the go-ahead goal with 3:30 left and held on to advance to Saturday’s state final with a 13-12 win over Glenelg.