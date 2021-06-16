On Wednesday afternoon, in the Maryland 3A baseball semifinals, the senior threw a shutout and struck out nine in Chopticon’s 2-0 win over Centennial in Ellicott City. The Braves will play Atholton in the 3A championship Friday morning at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
“It’s what I’ve been living for my whole life,” Quade said. “It’s a dream come true.”
While Chopticon (12-1) entered this season with championship aspirations, it received a wake-up call in its season-opener against Patuxent in early May. The Braves squandered a five-run lead in the sixth inning. Since then, Chopticon players said they don’t savor any lead until they have won.
Entering Wednesday, Chopticon overpowered foes with its offensive prowess. The Braves combined for 33 runs in their initial three playoff games, including a 12-10 win over Towson in the state quarterfinals Monday. Against Centennial (13-2), though, Chopticon displayed its defensive versatility. Quade, making the most crucial start of his high school career, napped and played racing games on his phone during his team’s two-hour bus ride to Centennial.
“I was ready for the big moment,” Quade said.
While Quade kept Centennial’s batters off-balance, the Braves took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when senior Shawn Cameron’s groundout scored senior Blake Adkins. In the seventh inning, senior Philip McCarthy knocked his third home run of the season to center field. McCarthy was 13 years old when Chopticon last won the state title in 2015, and he vowed to be a member of the Braves’ next state championship squad.
Moments after McCarthy’s homer, Quade capped his performance by retiring the side in the seventh inning and pumping his right fist on the mound.
“He threw a [heck] of a game,” McCarthy said. “Probably the game of his life. We really needed it.”
Chopticon’s players have been competing together since they were children, first in Little League and then with a travel team in St. Mary’s County. In two days, they will have a chance to finish their playing careers as a group with the trophy they have long vied for.
“They believe they can do it,” Chopticon Coach Ray Sapp said. “That’s the bottom line.”
4A: Sherwood, Severna Park advance to final
Sherwood defeated Dulaney, 3-1 in its semifinal. Junior Joshua Hollowell pitched six innings, and junior Steven Tameris got the final out with the bases loaded.
Elsewhere, Severna Park beat Laurel, 20-0, in five innings after the Falcons plated eight runs in the first inning. The undefeated teams will meet Friday night for the championship.
3A: Atholton wins late
In the other 3A semifinal, Atholton beat Linganore, 4-3. In the seventh inning, senior Dustin Eidson drove in junior Jason Drucker to provide the Raiders a one-run lead. Linganore put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the frame, but an interference call at second base ended the game.
2A: Walk-off win for La Plata
La Plata beat Century, 4-3, on senior Tyler Day’s walk-off single up the middle that scored sophomore Desmond Wood. The Warriors will face Sparrows Point in the championship game Friday afternoon.
1A: McDonough eliminated
McDonough fell to St. Michaels, 8-5.
