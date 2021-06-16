While Quade kept Centennial’s batters off-balance, the Braves took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when senior Shawn Cameron’s groundout scored senior Blake Adkins. In the seventh inning, senior Philip McCarthy knocked his third home run of the season to center field. McCarthy was 13 years old when Chopticon last won the state title in 2015, and he vowed to be a member of the Braves’ next state championship squad.