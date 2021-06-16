Despite suffering a shoulder injury in the first game of the playoffs, Paul has averaged 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in the postseason, guiding the Suns to a first-round series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and a second-round sweep of the Denver Nuggets. He enjoyed excellent health all season, appearing in 70 of Phoenix’s 72 games. If Paul misses a portion of the Western Conference finals, backup guard Cameron Payne would probably step into the starting lineup.
Availability has been a central strength for the Suns, who largely avoided major injuries to key players as they claimed the West’s second seed. In the playoffs, they eliminated the Lakers, who lost all-star forward Anthony Davis to a groin injury, and the Nuggets, who were without star guard Jamal Murray due to a season-ending knee injury.
Paul’s protocol entry, which was first reported by The Athletic, is the first situation of its kind involving a prominent player during the playoffs. No players tested positive during the 2020 playoffs, which were held at the Disney World bubble. This year, a rise in player vaccinations and the slowing of the virus nationally have left the NBA largely untouched, especially compared to the regular season, when 31 games were postponed due to positive tests and contact exposures. In its last two weekly reports, released on June 2 and June 9, the NBA announced that no players had tested positive.
Typically, players who test positive must remain sidelined for 10-14 days, while players who have been vaccinated or who don’t test positive after a close contact with someone else who tested positive are able to return more quickly. Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons missed roughly one week after an exposure over All-Star Weekend.
Paul, who was named to the All-NBA second team earlier this week, has not revealed publicly whether he has been vaccinated.