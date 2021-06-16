Such sustained losing usually can be attributed to any number of reasons, but for the Diamondbacks it’s been their injury-battered starting rotation. With Madison Bumgarner (4-5) out since the beginning of the month because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder, Arizona has gone with a four-man rotation that has failed to log substantial innings: Over their past 13 games, a Diamondbacks starter has pitched at least six innings only once, and in eight of those games, they didn’t even make it through five.