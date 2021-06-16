The latest road defeat was perhaps the most galling. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning Tuesday night in San Francisco, Arizona let the Giants climb back into it, and they surged ahead on Mike Yastrzemski’s seeing-eye grand slam into McCovey Cove with two outs in the eighth inning. San Francisco won, 9-8.
“Anytime you lose it hurts, but for it to be in that kind of fashion, a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, that one was tough,” Diamondbacks second baseman Josh Rojas said after Arizona tied the team record for biggest blown lead.
“It’d be a different story if we didn’t play a good game and came out of the blocks slow and they beat us down. It wasn’t just a home run. It was three inches from being foul. Down the line, hugged the pole, on a good pitch.”
Arizona, which has lost 12 straight overall and 26 of 28, can match the MLB record for consecutive road losses on Wednesday night in San Francisco. The Diamondbacks (20-48) are on pace to go 48-114 this season, and if they do they’ll become just the seventh team to lose at least 114 games since 1900, though two of those teams were of recent vintage (the 2018 Orioles and 2019 Tigers).
Such sustained losing usually can be attributed to any number of reasons, but for the Diamondbacks it’s been their injury-battered starting rotation. With Madison Bumgarner (4-5) out since the beginning of the month because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder, Arizona has gone with a four-man rotation that has failed to log substantial innings: Over their past 13 games, a Diamondbacks starter has pitched at least six innings only once, and in eight of those games, they didn’t even make it through five.
Alex Young lasted only four innings Tuesday night, giving up three earned runs as San Francisco began its comeback.
The Diamondbacks have four starters on the injured list: Bumgarner, ace Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Taylor Widener. As a whole, Arizona is allowing an MLB-high 5.47 runs per game.
There are other reasons for the slump, obviously: Arizona’s .681 defensive efficiency number — the percentage of balls in play converted into outs — is the worst in the National League. The Diamondbacks also are batting .231 as a team, which ranks in the bottom half of the MLB ranks, and over the course of their 21-game road skid they’ve scored between zero and two runs 14 times. Last week, they fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske in an attempt to shake things up.
“It wears you down,” Manager Torey Lovullo said after Tuesday night’s loss. “At some point we’re going to understand why we’re walking through this. I don’t want things to creep into the guys heads about feeling sorry for themselves. This is a big-boy league. It’s a man’s game.”
The Diamondbacks perhaps can take some solace in the fact that they’re not alone in their road woes: The Baltimore Orioles have lost a club-record 17 straight games away from Camden Yards heading into Wednesday night’s game in Cleveland.