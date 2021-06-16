“We sincerely and emphatically apologize to the two injured and hope that they will get better soon,” Stephan said. “We would also like to apologize to the players and spectators for the moment of shock.”
The plan, according to Stephan, was to drop a yellow balloon bearing a message, but the craft struck steel cables attached to the roof of the stadium and the pilot had to attempt an emergency landing. “We are in the process of clarifying this and are working with everyone and of course we take responsibility and would like to emphasize again that we’re very sorry,” Stephan said.
The protest was aimed at Volkswagen, a Euro sponsor, and was part of “a campaign for more speed when phasing out climate-damaging internal combustion engines,” Greenpeace said. “The pilot flew with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. The engine was in perfect technical condition, new and checked. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, the manual throttle control temporarily failed, the pilot lost altitude and touched a steel cable in the process. He had to make an emergency landing in the stadium.”
The protester received medical attention on the pitch, then was escorted away by security. “Law authorities will take the necessary action,” UEFA said (via the Associated Press), for what was a “reckless and dangerous” stunt.
Munich police were investigating and did not identify the 38-year-old man they say is from the southwestern state of Baden Württemberg. Police said neither of the injuries to spectators were serious and the pilot was uninjured, police said in a statement to the Associated Press.
“This inconsiderate act — which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending — caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action,” UEFA’s statement said.
Germany’s soccer federation also criticized the stunt, with a spokesman noting, “it could probably have turned out much worse.”
Germany lost 1-0 on an own goal by Mats Hummels.