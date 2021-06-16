It was widely assumed that Rahm was stunned by the positive test, but as he explained it Tuesday, he “knew that could happen” because he was in a contact-tracing protocol. His expressions of disbelief stemmed from the fact that he had also gotten some unpleasant news at the 18th green of the Memorial last year, except in that case, officials told him after his final round that he was being docked two strokes for a ball that moved before he swung at it on the 16th hole. That penalty did not prevent him from winning and becoming just the second Spanish man to attain the world’s No. 1 ranking.