After the collision, Leonard came up limping and holding his right knee. He flexed his knee and attempted to keep playing, but he departed with 4:35 remaining and did not return. The Clippers held on for a 118-104 victory to even the seven-game series at two games apiece. During a postgame interview on TNT, Leonard said, “I’ll be good,” when asked about his knee.
ESPN, which first reported that Leonard was expected to miss Game 5, also suggested that his availability for the rest of the second-round series is in question. Game 6 is Friday in Los Angeles and Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday in Utah.
Leonard, 29, is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the postseason. He led the Clippers past the Dallas Mavericks in the first round and finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Game 4 to even the series. Leonard is seeking the third title of his career after winning with the 2014 San Antonio Spurs and 2019 Toronto Raptors, and the Clippers are attempting to reach the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
The Clippers were 36-16 with Leonard this season and 11-9 without him. This is a crucial moment for Leonard, who is set to be the biggest name on this summer’s free agency market, and the Clippers, who have spent heavily and invested future draft assets to build a contender around Leonard and all-star forward Paul George over the last two seasons.
Throughout his career, Leonard has battled various lower leg injuries: an ankle sprain sidelined him for much of the 2017 Western Conference finals and a quadriceps injury limited him to just nine games played during the 2017-18 season. Because of his nagging leg injuries, Leonard has become associated with “load management,” the practice of limiting a player’s games and minutes in an effort to protect his long-term health.