There is historic tension between Serbia and Albania and between Serbia and North Macedonia as well, but in suspending Arnautović, UEFA determined him to be guilty of misconduct rather than discrimination.
After the match, Arnautović wrote, “I am not a racist” in an apology on a since-deleted Instagram account.
“There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania. I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that.”
North Macedonia filed an official complaint after the game, saying Arnautović had addressed Alioski and “demanding the harshest punishment.” Alioski said he had not heard the comments.
Austria plays the Netherlands Thursday; North Macedonia plays Ukraine.