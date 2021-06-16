The problems mirror a regular season that never found a rhythm because of coronavirus protocols and wounded players. The pandemic made it impossible for the NBA, and every other sport, to enact a faultless plan to proceed. But the NBA added to the difficulty by starting this season in record time, only 71 days after the conclusion of the 2020 Bubble Finals. It also chose to trim the schedule by just 10 games, from 82 to 72, instead of making a deeper cut that could have allowed for more rest between games. To create more room, the league also could have had its teams play 72 games over a longer period, but that would have created conflict with the Tokyo Olympics and put the NBA back in the late summer/early fall period in which it suffered poor television ratings last year.