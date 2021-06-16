Kawhi Leonard has a knee injury and could miss the remainder of a Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series that had taken a compelling turn.
What a wonderful, dreadful time.
It’s hard to escape the sense that 2021 NBA playoffs are doomed to remain the most calamitous, attrition-burdened postseason in this cumbersome time. Sports leagues tried dodging the coronavirus and altering their schedules — and their athletes’ body clocks — to salvage their business. There was always going to be a price.
With Leonard out for Game 5, eight all-stars have already missed at least one playoff game. That’s the most in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, and the tournament is only in the second round. Paul looms as a ninth if he’s not back before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. And that total doesn’t factor in significant players, such as Denver point guard Jamal Murray, who was injured before the postseason, or the startling number of players — stars and complementary figures — who have limped badly through these pivotal games.
When the league crowns a champion next month, the victor will have to fill out discharge papers before it receives the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The best team — if it’s still possible to make that determination — may win. It seems certain, however, that the most unscathed team will triumph.
The problems mirror a regular season that never found a rhythm because of coronavirus protocols and wounded players. The pandemic made it impossible for the NBA, and every other sport, to enact a faultless plan to proceed. But the NBA added to the difficulty by starting this season in record time, only 71 days after the conclusion of the 2020 Bubble Finals. It also chose to trim the schedule by just 10 games, from 82 to 72, instead of making a deeper cut that could have allowed for more rest between games. To create more room, the league also could have had its teams play 72 games over a longer period, but that would have created conflict with the Tokyo Olympics and put the NBA back in the late summer/early fall period in which it suffered poor television ratings last year.
So the first major American league to shut down 15 months ago barged right into the storm. The NBA was an innovator last summer with its bubble concept, but the challenge of completing an interrupted season has proved much different from guiding one from start to finish. The hope for this reboot was that the sport could take some early lumps and hit its stride just as the isolated nation was starting to open again. Arenas are starting to fill up, but the rosters now look empty.
Some of the trauma is bad luck, which could be true in the still-murky case of Paul, who is said to be vaccinated, according to ESPN’s Jalen Rose and others. Some of the injuries are just the reality of sports. But this is mostly a consequence of Commissioner Adam Silver’s embrace of a kind of plow-through strategy that most leagues have employed, supposedly out of financial necessity.
The league didn’t have a great option, but it chose a risky one. The players’ bodies have provided overwhelming results about the decision: It was reckless.
“They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season,” LeBron James wrote in a Twitter rant Wednesday. “I knew exactly what would happen.”
James, who suffered an ankle injury during the regular season, missed 27 games in the regular season, tied for the most of his career. He was absent for 37.5 percent of the games in this shortened season, the highest of his 18 years. The Los Angeles Lakers, who were also without Anthony Davis for a long period, dropped to the No. 7 seed and lost to Phoenix in the first round. Davis got hurt again in that series, and James did not look explosive.
In addition to his athletic gifts and stellar performance, James has built his career on durability. He is diligent about his body. So his warning before the season carried weight, and now his frustration watching from home is powerful testimony.
“This is the best time of year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players,” he wrote. “It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”
All sports have struggled during this time. Just about every postseason has been affected in some way by coronavirus-related complications: positive tests or illness that forced players (and entire teams) to miss out, misfortune caused by disruptions to the training schedule. But the NBA is without peer in this matter: No other sport has had a postseason ravaged so comprehensively. It’s the number of teams dealing with issues, and it’s the big names who are ailing in a game in which individual stars have supersized impact.
Before Wednesday, it was just about the injuries. Then the Paul situation offered an important reminder that the pandemic is not over. There are few details right now, and maybe the Jazz-Clippers series lasts long enough for Paul’s availability to be a nonissue. Depending on whether Paul tested positive or indeed got vaccinated, it could also spark more difficult conversations.
Right now, though, the mood is disappointment. After the year the NBA has been through, it’s not shocking, but it’s still deflating. And with James Harden and Joel Embiid hobbling through Eastern Conference games, Kyrie Irving sidelined and Durant playing all 48 minutes Tuesday night, two years removed from Achilles’ surgery, there is trepidation about how this season will end.
We are not quite halfway through the NBA playoffs. Consider it both a tease, and a warning.