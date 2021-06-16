In other words, Espino earned this.
That the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1, was a bonus. That they did so to complete a sweep and run their winning streak to four games, was even better. But Espino stole the thunder with the utmost efficiency. He used 53 pitches to complete five scoreless innings and was supported by Yan Gomes’s solo homer in the second. And later, Espino’s first win was sealed by closer Brad Hand and Josh Bell’s two-run blast in the seventh.
A sweep of the last-place Pirates was the Nationals’ third of the season. They are 30-35 with the NL East-leading Mets coming to town this weekend.
Eleven days ago at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Espino did the math. He had never spent more than a month straight in the majors. With the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, it was a spot start, then sent down, then a spot start, then sent down again. With the Texas Rangers after a trade that year, Espino was up for September and made six relief appearances. Then he went right back to the fringes.
So in Philadelphia, it had been almost seven weeks since he was promoted to start in place of Stephen Strasburg. Espino checked the date on his watch to make sure. And when he took the mound Wednesday — this time spelling Max Scherzer — he was close to two full months in a dream. Pitching had taken him from Panama to Florida for high school, from high school to the draft, from the draft to a decade before debuting with the Brewers, spending each summer on a bus to some small town.
Then pitching brought him here.
“If you're working somewhere for 10 years, why would you not keep working?” Espino said when asked what has kept him in the game. “As long as I'm healthy and I can still pitch, I'm going to go as far as I can. I mean, this is the way I'm providing for my family, and doing something that I really love. So why not?”
Espino landed with the Nationals on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training in 2020. He parlayed that into a fixed role at the club’s alternate site, then appeared in two games last September. This year, he expected to swing between Washington and Rochester, over and over, on one odd-hour flight after the next. He thought that spot start in April would be followed by an invitation to Manager Dave Martinez’s office. Martinez would thank him for the effort and send him back to the minors. That’s how it always went.
Instead, the Nationals made him their primary mop-up reliever. The best way to hang around, he figured, was to pitch often and throw strikes. Then came this past Friday, when Scherzer faced two batters and exited with groin inflammation. The bullpen phone rang and Espino jogged in, the same goals in his head. He limited the first-place San Francisco Giants to one run on three hits in 3⅓ innings. Martinez’s trust in him grew.
Wednesday’s caps were about 50 pitches or two trips through the Pirates’ order. But with an eight-pitch first and then a nine-pitch second, Espino nearly had a case to push deeper. He retired his first eight batters before Pirates starter Chase De Jong hit a two-out double in the third. In the fourth, Bryan Reynolds doubled with one out and Gregory Polanco followed with a single. Reynolds held at third as Polanco stole second. Yet neither made it farther, with Espino striking out Phillip Evans (on a high 89-mph fastball) before Ben Gamel tapped out to the right side.
Espino faced three more batters and retired them in order. He and the Nationals just needed the bullpen to handle the final 12 outs. The offense wasted a pair of bases-loaded, one-out situations, with Victor Robles wilting in each. Washington finished 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on. But Bell padded a lead that was held by Tanner Rainey, Sam Clay and Kyle Finnegan. The margin did slim in the eighth when Finnegan yielded an RBI single. Then Hand entered for a five-out, 22-pitch save and left the tying run on first in the ninth.
That all just filled out the official box score. And Espino’s name was at the top.