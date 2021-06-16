Espino landed with the Nationals on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training in 2020. He parlayed that into a fixed role at the club’s alternate site, then appeared in two games last September. This year, he expected to swing between Washington and Rochester, over and over, on one odd-hour flight after the next. He thought that spot start in April would be followed by an invitation to Manager Dave Martinez’s office. Martinez would thank him for the effort and send him back to the minors. That’s how it always went.