On the driving range near the front stand teachers with know-how and Phil stories, including Bob Townsend, whose website reads, “Golf is simple, that’s why it’s so complicated,” and who owns the 82-year-old San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, third-oldest restaurant in San Diego. Townsend went to grades one through eight with various Mickelsons at Blessed Sacrament, where Phils Sr. and Jr. used to win the school’s little tournament. (“It wasn’t even close,” Townsend said.) There are always stories, and just last week came another. One day two men played with the teenage Mickelson, and it went poorly for the latter, so he went to the driving range and spent two hours simply standing behind the ball and then walking to address it, then standing behind the ball and then walking to address it, then standing behind …