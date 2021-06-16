“In my head, I kept thinking: ‘I need to push. This is the moment I can show my senior status and set the example for my team,’ ” Gunkel said. “I knew if I let up for even just one pitch, she would jump on it.”
On the 10th pitch of the at-bat, after several hard foul balls, Gunkel got the upper hand, forcing a popup to second baseman Maggie Frisvold. An emphatic strikeout of the next batter ended the inning and Damascus’s last best chance.
Reservoir won, 1-0, on its home field in Ellicott City to seal a spot in Friday’s state championship game against Chesapeake.
Gunkel is one of just two seniors on Reservoir’s roster. Though the Gators are light on experience, they are heavy on teamwork and trust, which drive their defensive, speedy style.
That showed in the top of the fourth inning, when Frisvold darted behind first base in pursuit of a pop fly. She moved just behind first baseman Paige Bright, and a play that could have resulted in a collision ended in a nifty catch by Frisvold thanks to the Gators’ communication.
It also showed on Reservoir’s lone run. In the bottom of the fourth, Courtney Johnson doubled up the middle. Senior Rhiannon Little followed with soft contact back to the pitcher, but her sprint down the baseline led DiGiandomenico to rush her throw. The ball sailed wide, allowing Johnson to score and Little to motor to second.
“When you hit the ball, you’re running everything out because you never know what’s going to happen,” Reservoir Coach Julie Frisvold said. “The ball wasn’t necessarily the hardest-hit in the world, but Rhi ran down, and when they made a mistake, we could capitalize on it.”
The Gators carry a 15-0 record into the final against No. 3 Chesapeake at 11 a.m. Friday at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. They plan to bring the same style of play; the big question is whether they can bring their mascots.
Sophomore catcher Kayla Ecker received a pair of goats, Millie and Chip, for her birthday in December. The goats have attended every home game, and they posed for a photo with the winners after Wednesday’s matchup.
“They’ve been our good-luck charms so far,” Ecker said. “So if mascots are allowed, they’ll be there.”
3A: Chesapeake moves on
Chesapeake sophomore Samantha Larkin hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to push her team to a 6-4 win against No. 2 Northern.
No. 3 Chesapeake lost in the state final to Huntingtown in 2019 but will have another chance at the crown against Reservoir at 11 a.m. Friday.
4A: North County advances
No. 2 North County beat defending champion and No. 3 seed Sherwood, 3-1, and No. 8 Northwest’s surprising run ended in a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Catonsville. North County and Catonsville will play at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
2A: Calvert upsets La Plata
No. 5 seed Calvert scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to eliminate defending state champion and No. 1 La Plata, 14-3. Calvert will play No. 2 seed Queen Anne’s at 11 a.m. Friday.