Bayern Munich’s sensational striker had not only failed to score in the 2-1 dud against unheralded Slovakia but had barely touched the ball.
This is the dichotomy of Lewandowski’s careers for club and country. For Bayern Munich, he is a piston in the machine. For Poland, he is the machine.
And as the Polish opener demonstrated, no matter how productive one man was over an unmatched nine months for a famous club that hoisted a ninth consecutive trophy, he cannot escape the weight of carrying a spotty national team.
“We find ourselves in a difficult situation,” he told TV reporters after Poland’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage dimmed. Next comes Group E favorite Spain on Saturday, then Sweden.
If there is a way forward, Lewandowski must find it. He is Poland’s captain and, after almost 13 years as a national team member, its all-time leader in international matches (120) and goals (66).
“For sure, as the captain, it’s something bigger,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post before the tournament. “The expectation is higher. Playing for the national team is a responsibility.”
The responsibility falls on Lewandowski more so this summer because of what he accomplished with Bayern Munich this season, posting the kind of numbers recorded almost exclusively by soccer’s biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lewandowski scored 41 goals, breaking Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40 set in 1971-72, and he did it despite missing five of Bayern Munich’s 34 matches. He scored in 19 of his last 20 games — an unheard-of pace at any level — and 25 of 29 overall.
Lewandowski’s scoring haul, coupled with the Champions League title last summer, earned him the 2020 FIFA player of the year award in December.
Despite his production rates and trophy count, Lewandowski is not as celebrated as his glamorous counterparts.
He is a pure striker, a 6-foot-1 target who scores in an array of ways but does not own the open field like Messi and Ronaldo. Nor does Lewandowski play for a national team with realistic championship aspirations in European or global circles.
Poland, ranked No. 21 in the world but 14th on its continent, has qualified for one of the previous three World Cups and, until 2008, had never made the European Championship.
Lewandowski said he does not feel underappreciated outside Bavaria.
“I score so many goals, this means a lot,” he said. “I know I will always be a little bit behind and I have to maybe work harder than those players for my country if we want to achieve something. It’s not an easy job for me, but I’m not afraid. I’m not afraid. It’s a big chance.”
With his 33rd birthday coming in August, his numbers should be declining. Instead, they’ve been swelling. In the past three Bundesliga seasons, his total has climbed from 22 to 34 to 41. He has won four consecutive league scoring crowns.
Lewandowski said he began planning for this stage of his career eight to 10 years ago by emphasizing nutrition and fitness. His wife, Anna, a former karate champion, is a nutrition expert, and Lewandowski has a degree in physical education from Warsaw’s School of Education in Sport.
“My body is my work,” he said. “You have to be patient. Maybe you don’t see the difference after a few months, but after a few years you will see why you can play longer and stay on a higher level longer.”
Lewandowski made a steady career climb, toiling with Poland clubs until a transfer to Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in 2010. There, he grew under manager Jürgen Klopp, who would later lead Liverpool to English and European glory, and won a Bundesliga title.
After he moved to Bayern Munich in 2014, Lewandowski’s first two mentors were esteemed managers Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.
“Klopp was the coach who can also be your father,” Lewandowski said. “Pep changed my mind about football, about tactics, about what I see from the outside. I see much more now in the movement of my teammates and the tactics. Ancelotti was like a good uncle; he gives me self-confidence, that I can be even better and show my qualities.”
The approaching season will bring new leadership: Hansi Flick is leaving Bayern Munich to become the German national team coach, and Julian Nagelsmann will arrive from RB Leipzig.
Before returning to Bavaria, Lewandowski will attempt to improve Poland’s tournament outlook.
The opener did not go well, at all. He had 37 touches on the ball — fewest among Poland’s outfield players — and did not threaten to score on five opportunities. (Two missed the mark, and three were blocked by defenders.) Slovakia choked off supply lines and constricted his space when he had possession.
“Lewandowski is one of the best strikers, if not the best striker, in the world,” Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, “but we prepared well for him.”
At Bayern Munich, Lewandowski relishes the support of Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and several other German national team players. Poland’s ensemble is not the same.
“I feel bad for him,” Janusz Michallik, a Polish-born, former U.S. defender, told Sports Illustrated. “He never sees the ball” for the national team.
“I know the teams will concentrate on my name,” Lewandowski said. “Sometimes I feel the opponent on my back, but I can make space for the other players.”
Lewandowski acknowledged Poland’s underdog status but noted it made the knockout stage of the 2016 tournament before losing in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks to eventual champion Portugal.
“We don’t have a national team that can be the favorite to win something,” he said. “It will be a great achievement if we go past the group stage and do it step by step. We will fight.”