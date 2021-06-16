“Both ends of the court, defensively, we’ve got to get better. There’s no question,” Sheppard said in an end-of-season news conference during which he praised Brooks for keeping the Wizards together during a trying year. “We showed that we could throughout the year, offensively, we've got to be more creative, got to get the ball spread around a lot more, got to shoot the ball better. Those things we all agree upon, now how do you go out and do them. We identified the problems, now we have to find the solutions. And that's not going to happen overnight.”