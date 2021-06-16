Brooks’ time with the Wizards ends following a first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington’s third playoff appearance during his tenure.
The short postseason run, which marked a return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, was viewed within the organization as a triumph. Nearly everyone around the NBA had counted out Washington after injuries and a coronavirus outbreak within the roster forced the team to pause its season for nearly two weeks in January. But behind Russell Westbrook’s late-season explosion, Bradley Beal’s consistently impressive scoring and improved team defense, the Wizards closed the regular season with a 17-6 record and came out of the league’s inaugural play-in tournament to clinch the eighth seed in the playoffs.
Yet Brooks, 55, wasn’t evaluated solely on this year’s performance. Sheppard pledged at the end of the season that Washington wouldn’t simply “run back” this year’s team — the organization needed to make changes to improve on the past five years of mediocrity.
The Wizards never made it past the second round of the playoffs during Brooks’s tenure. His most successful season was his first — a 49-33 campaign in 2016-17 that marked Washington’s best record since the 1978-79 championship season and ended in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Brooks compiled a 183-207 record in five years, completing a deal that was worth $35 million. The news of Brooks’ departure was first reported by ESPN.
“I know we have a lot of work to do, and we’re building something that we want to be able to be proud of,” Brooks said in an end-of-season news conference on June 3. “I’d love to be a part of it.”
Instead, the Wizards will search for the right coach to take the team through a pivotal year.
Beal, the 27-year-old franchise cornerstone, is entering the final year of his contract. Westbrook, who will be 33 in November, has two years remaining on a supermax deal that will pay him more than $90 million before he becomes a free agent in 2023.
Sheppard, who was promoted to general manager in July 2019, is now tasked with finding a coach who can keep Beal happy, work together with Westbrook — with whom Brooks had a deep, long-standing relationship — and bring along the group of young, still-developing players on the roster including centers Thomas Bryant and Daniel Gafford, forward Rui Hachimura and wing Deni Avdija.
“Both ends of the court, defensively, we’ve got to get better. There’s no question,” Sheppard said in an end-of-season news conference during which he praised Brooks for keeping the Wizards together during a trying year. “We showed that we could throughout the year, offensively, we've got to be more creative, got to get the ball spread around a lot more, got to shoot the ball better. Those things we all agree upon, now how do you go out and do them. We identified the problems, now we have to find the solutions. And that's not going to happen overnight.”
Brooks began his second stint as an NBA head coach in 2016 following a year-long hiatus after he was fired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in April 2015. The California native steered an experienced roster centered around a healthy John Wall to the Wizards’ first division title since the 1978-79 season, further cementing his reputation as a player-friendly coach as he managed multiple big personalities within the locker room.
But over the next three seasons, Washington’s record steadily worsened as locker-room drama increased and Wall missed more and more time due to injury, eventually needing surgery to repair the Achilles’ tendon he ruptured in February 2019. The Wizards slipped from 49-33 in Brooks’s first season to 43-39 to 32-50 in 2018-19, a season that saw one member of the team’s core, Otto Porter Jr., traded to Chicago and prompted majority owner Ted Leonsis to fire longtime general manager Ernie Grunfeld in April.
In the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign the Wizards went 25-47.
During his tenure, Brooks made do with rosters Grunfeld crafted by coming up with creative lineups and pushed Washington to play a fast, hard-charging offense in the rare times his stars were healthy. But he never established a stylistic signature in Washington. Even this past season, Westbrook determined the Wizards’ identity more than anyone.
Poor team defense was perhaps the most consistent through-line in an era otherwise defined by inconsistency. The Wizards’ defensive rating peaked at 15th in the league at the end of the 2017-18 season, a clear outlier. They never finished higher than 20th otherwise, dipping to second worst in the league at the end of the 2019-20 season.