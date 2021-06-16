Castro, 31, is originally from Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic. He is in the second season of a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nationals. He left the Nationals before their 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. That decision came after a discussion with Martinez, who says he told Castro to prioritize his family and this situation over baseball. Martinez did not have a timetable for when Castro could return.
On Wednesday, the Nationals replaced Castro, their everyday third baseman, with Jordy Mercer. They plugged García in at second base, again choosing to recall him instead of Carter Kieboom. While Castro is absent, Martinez plans to mostly play García at second and Harrison at third against right-handed pitchers. (Chase DeJong is starting the series finale for the Pirates.) Against lefties, then, Martinez will likely flip Harrison back to second, his regular position, and have Mercer at third. Martinez said Wednesday that Harrison will begin taking groundballs at third. Harrison has played second, third, left field, center, right and first base in his career.
Mercer punched three singles in Wednesday night’s victory. García arrives from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings with a batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage slash line of .270/.336/.478 in 115 minor league at-bats. With the Nationals this season, he has two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in 13 plate appearances.
Both should get their share of opportunities while Castro is away from the club.
“I’m a big believer in family, and he needs to take care of the issues that he has,” Martinez said. “When he comes back, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But until then, I want him to focus on his family.”
