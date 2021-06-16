There are problems to solve with Washington, and they don’t just have to do with the coach. At some point, Wizards fans have to be able to say to themselves, “I’m excited about the season that just concluded, but I’m more excited about the season to come.” That’s not just about the man or woman holding the clipboard. That’s about the owner and everyone he employs. The best way to put behind a past that, over the course of four decades, can seem demoralizing: Win more games.