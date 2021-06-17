She also was annoyed when coaches undercut U-Conn., asking Fudd why she would want to share the spotlight or follow in a long line of famous names when she could instead go to their program and start something new. In the beginning, that idea was appealing to her. But with time, she figured U-Conn. must be doing something right if every other program was so worried about the Huskies. Maybe it would be fun to go somewhere in which she wasn’t the only Azzi Fudd.