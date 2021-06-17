“After Christian has been through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). this device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” Boesen said in a statement.
“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy.”
An ICD is a small, battery-operated device that can detect and correct abnormal heart rhythms or cardiac arrest by immediately delivering a jolt. It continuously monitors and records heartbeats and rhythm variations for physicians.
Eriksen fell to the pitch in the first half of the game against Finland and his heartbeat was restored with CPR and a portable defibrillator. The 29-year-old midfielder offered his own update Tuesday, saying with a smile and a thumbs-up from his hospital bed that he is “fine — under the circumstances.”
“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he wrote in a message shared on the Danish Football Union’s social media account. “It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine — under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.”
One Euro player who knows Eriksen well and can identify with what he is going through is Daley Blind, a Netherlands player and former Ajax teammate of Eriksen’s. He received a pacemaker after heart inflammation caused a dizzy spell during a Champions League game in 2019. It failed during a game last August and he collapsed again in what was determined to have been a one-off occurrence. Blind considered not playing in the Netherlands’ Euro opener the day after Eriksen’s collapse and was emotional as he left the pitch.
“[Saturday] had a huge impact on me, never mind the fact that I know Christian well as a friend,” Blind said (via Sky Sports). “The situation for him is terrible. Of course, I have also experienced a few things in that area, so that I had to overcome a mental hurdle to play.”
Denmark plays Belgium Thursday in the Euro tournament.