The Bucks controlled the early action like they have for much of this series, rushing out to an 18-5 lead, but the Nets never lost contact until Antetokounmpo’s flourish early in the fourth quarter. Although Budenholzer has faced questions about his job status and heard some scattered boos when his name was called during pregame introductions, he chose not to dramatically alter his defensive strategy on Durant. Rather, he continued to use Antetokounmpo as a help defender for most of the night.