Yet Antetokounmpo, who was the subject of intense criticism for several late errors in a Game 5 loss, responded with a restrained and tactical approach as the Bucks outlasted the Nets for a 104-89 home victory in Game 6. The two-time MVP finished with 30 points (on 12-for-20 shooting), 17 rebounds and three assists, evening the series at three games apiece and forcing Game 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday.
Kevin Durant pushed the Bucks to the brink with an explosive 49-point performance in Game 5, filled with dagger three-pointers and complicated passes. Antetokounmpo responded in Game 6 by sticking to what he does best. He rarely strayed outside the paint, he resisted the temptation to launch open three-pointers, and he bullied Brooklyn’s front line any chance he got.
During a crucial sequence that blew open a tightening game in the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo unfurled the full range of his abilities. After defending Durant off the dribble on a Brooklyn possession that ended with a turnover, Antetokounmpo pushed the ball ahead and slowed down just enough to draw a bump from Joe Harris. He finished the play and hit the free throw. With momentum building, Antetokounmpo then spent the next Nets possession flying across the court to successfully contest a layup before dunking over Jeff Green on the other end.
“They responded after every run we made,” Durant said. “You’ve got to give them credit for that. I felt like we were right there, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Importantly, Antetokounmpo avoided a mano a mano showdown with Durant and completely resisted shooting from the outside, allowing Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to share the scoring load. Milwaukee’s outside shooting was off for much of the night, but its three stars took turns getting quality looks and keeping a step ahead of a Brooklyn attack that struggled with turnovers and heavy legs.
All 20 of Antetokounmpo’s shot attempts came from inside the arc, marking the first time this postseason that he hasn’t attempted at least one three-pointer. Middleton hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Holiday added 21 points, his best scoring night of the postseason.
Antetokounmpo sounded humbled after Durant’s historic night Tuesday, referring to his rival as “the best player in the world” multiple times during his postgame interview. Unfortunately, Antetokounmpo figured prominently in Milwaukee’s shaky end-of-game play. He missed a crucial free throw, settled for a turnaround jumper over Harden that he couldn’t hit and committed a costly turnover by inexplicably dropping a pass.
None of that translated to deferential play on the court in Game 6. With Milwaukee’s season on the line, Coach Mike Budenholzer extended Antetokounmpo’s minutes, entrusting him to avoid foul trouble and play through fatigue. In a new wrinkle, Antetokounmpo defended Harden on the perimeter at times, using his length to deny Harden from launching his preferred step-back three-pointers.
The Bucks controlled the early action like they have for much of this series, rushing out to an 18-5 lead, but the Nets never lost contact until Antetokounmpo’s flourish early in the fourth quarter. Although Budenholzer has faced questions about his job status and heard some scattered boos when his name was called during pregame introductions, he chose not to dramatically alter his defensive strategy on Durant. Rather, he continued to use Antetokounmpo as a help defender for most of the night.
“Certainly, we have our habits and we have our way that we want to play,” Budenholzer said before the game. “We want to function at a high level. I don’t think you can stray too far from those habits.”
Harden, still looking limited by a hamstring injury, opened with two quick turnovers and several forced passes, but he eventually settled into an offensive rhythm. While Harden seemed to move carefully so as not to reaggravate his injury on both ends, he scored 14 first-half points with a mix of three-pointers and floaters. He couldn’t maintain his productivity as the game progressed, scoring just two points on a pair of free throws in the second half.
“I’m grateful [Harden] doesn’t appear to have any setbacks,” Nets Coach Steve Nash said. “If anything, he played better. Tough, tough position for James to not be able to move the way he usually would.”
Meanwhile, Durant’s hot shooting in Game 5 regressed somewhat on the road. He finished with a team-high 32 points and 11 rebounds and hit 15 of 30 from the field but just 2 of 8 on three-pointers while blanketed for much of the night by P.J. Tucker.
“I wasn’t trying to duplicate anything,” Durant said. “I wasn’t trying to be a hero out there. I wasn’t trying to win the game by myself.”
After leaning heavily on Durant and Harden to erase a 17-point second-half deficit in Game 5, the Nets couldn’t muster similar heroics. Instead of making a run to open the fourth quarter, the Nets began the period with an uncharacteristic air ball from Durant, a sloppy foul by Harris on Middleton as he was shooting a three-pointer and then a Durant turnover.
”We didn’t look like we had a ton of energy all night,” Nash said. “We wanted it, we just couldn’t find it.”
Antetokounmpo’s push sealed the result, leading Nash to pull the plug early and remove Durant and Harden with nearly five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Even so, both superstars logged 40 minutes each.
This was a clear case of less being more for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who led wire to wire. Their star’s steadiness was crucial in alleviating the pressure for a Fiserv Forum crowd that seemed worried another second-half collapse might be coming. By night’s end, the crowd had found enough confidence to serenade the Bucks with chants of “Bucks in seven!” as they left the court.
“Giannis, coming into the game, was in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “I think our group is loose and confident. I think they have a good balance. When it’s time to work, they work. They enjoy each other.”