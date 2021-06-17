Along his two-year path to the early leader board here at 1-under-par 71, his blip of a career so far has featured both an enviable surge and an unforeseeable dip. Before playing the Torrey Pines South Course, he had not played competitive golf since the Masters. Before playing this monster by the sea, he had no confidence.
“And I turned to my caddie after I birdied the par-5 13th” — his fourth hole, having started on No. 10 — “and I was like, ‘Dude, I’m 3 under right now,’ ” he said. “And he’s like, ‘I know.’ And I just didn’t even realize it.”
Golf remains an everlasting mystery.
What envy Wolff might have stoked in 2019 and 2020. As a Californian coming out of the golf palace of Oklahoma State in spring 2019, he became only the third man to win both the NCAA individual title and a tour event in the same year, the first two being Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods. He turned pro in June. He won an event on July 7. He soared more.
In his first two major tournaments, both in 2020, he finished tied for fourth (PGA Championship) and second (U.S. Open). He thrived with both that and a birth date scandalously recent (April 14, 1999). His closing 75 at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot seemed normal. He had looks, charisma, everything.
He uses the word “dude” a lot, as happy people often do.
Then the game and the anxiety bit, which just goes to show the folly of envying people while never knowing what they’re enduring. He withdrew from two events this year after one opening-round 78 and one 83. He began Friday at the Masters with a quadruple-bogey 8, figured to miss the cut but didn’t, but only because he was disqualified for signing a scorecard with a score lower than accurate.
Suddenly, when everybody gathered at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C., last month, this beacon of youth and talent was absent, taking a two-month breather during which he played golf but watched none. Now, he’s in the pickle of so many humans, trying to figure out happiness.
“Seeing that all these other athletes coming out and being like mental health is such an important thing and whether it’s something that’s going on personally or you’re not playing well or you’re not enjoying it or family or anything, it’s just like, in this life, it’s just so important to be happy, and I live an amazing life,” he said. “So many millions and millions and millions of people would trade me in a heartbeat. And I needed to just kind of get back and be like, ‘Dude, you life an unbelievable life, like, you don’t always have to play good.’ ”
He began with no confidence, he said, “maybe just because I was so anxious or nervous or scared,” a possibility nobody would have pegged last fall, but a reality Wolff’s openness might have illuminated still more, maybe even helping others in the process. He concluded his remarks with, “And I mean, kudos to pretty much every professional athlete out there — it’s, I haven’t been in this world for a long time, but it’s f ---ing hard.”
He began by thinking, “Well, I figure if I shoot 78 there’s going to be a lot of people that do it as well, so it won’t look, I won’t stand out quite as much.” Then he went about the necessary art of golf, that of rapidly forgetting the misery. When he “missed like a one-footer on 16,” for one of his two double-bogeys in a round with just five pars, he said it “probably shook me up a little bit,” but then he birdied five more holes thereafter. He even graced the top of the board at 3 under par before a double bogey on No. 7, the 16th hole he played.
“I kind of told myself I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been making progress on enjoying myself and lightening up a little bit and accepting the bad shots, because everyone hits them, and I don’t know, I just, I just want to be happy, man, that’s pretty much all it is,” Wolff said.
He said, “More than the score I shot, I was just happy to actually be smiling and laughing out there because, like I said, I haven’t done it in a long time and it’s hard to do when there’s this much pressure and people and eyes watching you and stuff. So I made a huge step in the right direction and I have a heck of a long way to go, but I’m working my way toward it.”
He said that as a 22-year-old whose brain might not have evolved to fullness just yet but who already had found the value in a sabbatical. “Like I said, I love the fans, I love being out here and I want to play golf for everyone and I just, I think I just put too much pressure on myself. And it was a hard decision because I’m so new on the tour and it’s my first or second year and I didn’t want to walk away … And then when I finally started to get to a bad-enough spot, honestly I was like, ‘You know what, I need time.’ ”
