The departures mark the end of an era for the Mavericks, who triumphed over the Miami Heat in the 2011 Finals on the strength of Nowitzki’s superstar ability and Carlisle’s creative coaching. Dallas has struggled to recapture that magic in the decade since, losing in the first round six times and failing to make the playoffs four times. Doncic’s arrival in 2019 rekindled title aspirations, but the Mavericks fell to the Clippers in the first round of each of the last two postseasons, including in seven games earlier this month.