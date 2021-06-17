No matter how Mickelson acquits himself over the next four days at Torrey Pines, you get the feeling it’s not the end of his pursuit of major titles. And that in itself is a surprise victory. In July 2019, he disappeared from public view because he was so frustrated with himself. “Let’s get real for a few minutes: I haven’t posted anything because I haven’t felt good about myself or the way I’ve been playing,” he said in a social media video. Last year, he missed the cut at Winged Foot and was asked whether he had played in his last Open. He seemed bound for the senior tour and celebrity exhibitions.