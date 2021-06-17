For so long, Mickelson seemed in the grip of forces he couldn’t entirely control. Profligacy — and huge appetites for food and games of chance — ruled him. And, of course, there was that great big arc of a swing with which he sometimes has self-sabotaged. How people give an account of themselves in tough losses is character-defining. And what you see from Mickelson as an older man is his attempt to give an honest account of himself — to be sure he doesn’t waste himself anymore, especially physically.
“I haven’t done a great job of that throughout my career,” he said earlier this season. “I wish I had done better. It’s not too late. I’m getting after it now.”
No matter how Mickelson acquits himself over the next four days at Torrey Pines, you get the feeling it’s not the end of his pursuit of major titles. And that in itself is a surprise victory. In July 2019, he disappeared from public view because he was so frustrated with himself. “Let’s get real for a few minutes: I haven’t posted anything because I haven’t felt good about myself or the way I’ve been playing,” he said in a social media video. Last year, he missed the cut at Winged Foot and was asked whether he had played in his last Open. He seemed bound for the senior tour and celebrity exhibitions.
Instead, he decided he wasn’t finished, and what he has done since qualifies as not just a comeback but a public service. When Mickelson showed up lean as a college boy to win the PGA Championship in May — and turned a realistic eye on this one major he has never won — he proved you have a lot to say about the pace of your aging. And about your own ending.
For months, he was semi-mocked for the seeming quixotic quirkiness of his coffee fasts and weight loss. In fact, Mickelson’s work with Titleist high performance coach Dave Phillips was dead serious, a last-gasp attempt at a fitness regimen aimed at fighting off the psoriatic arthritis he was diagnosed with in 2010.
“They geeked out on science together,” said Elizabeth McLaughlin, the CEO of Mickelson’s health-drink company, For Wellness. “Phil was just at a point where he said, ‘I’m ready for a change.’ He wasn’t happy with how he looked and how he was playing. Not only physically was he unable to keep up but mentally. His big word was, ‘How can I be accountable for my health?’ ”
It wasn’t just about losing pounds; it was about curbing his over-surfeited appetite once and for all. On Claude Harmon’s “Off Course” podcast, Phillips described Mickelson’s vulnerability to pleasures of the dining table.
“Whenever you’re that elite, it’s always the best bottle of wine or the nicest dinners because if you’re going to have dinner with Phil, you’re not going to go just down the road,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to have the best of the best, and it’s hard to say no.”
Mickelson and Phillips found an ingenious way to say no: with coffee. He’s a coffee lover. Good coffee is healthy if you drink it right and in moderation and don’t load it up with sugary junk. It’s full of antioxidants that help fight off inflammation, and it speeds up metabolism. They came up with a coffee drink — almost a shake — that included collagen protein powder, MCT oil, cinnamon and other ingredients. He began drinking it daily to aid him in intermittent fasts — the powders and triglycerides kill cravings — that also helped his body release toxins that affected his arthritis and overall health.
“I believe fasting has been a big part of my ability to recover, to get in better shape, to recover, to eat less and to not be held hostage by food,” Mickelson told GolfTV. “I love food. I’ve always craved food, and now I don’t.”
It took fully two years before the results came, before the health food and yoga and meditation fully kicked in, until the game “started to feel easy again,” Mickelson said. In that time there were more disappointments. But Mickelson is used to dealing with those. Perhaps more than any contemporary golfer, he has persisted in the face of major public failure, repeatedly put his competitive reputation and vanity at risk and been left a slumped mess, especially at the end of another tormenting U.S. Open, where six times he has been a runner-up.
And that’s another little bit of profundity that all of us can take from Mickelson, at work in our offices, at our keyboards, shovels and tools, who experience trials of temperament. A lot of people, when they lose that much, they opt out.
“When you continue to work hard, do the right things and see the progress but not get the results, it’s very frustrating,” he said. “And a lot of times people will stop or quit because they’re just not getting out of it what they feel they’re putting into it.”
Whether Mickelson finally gets a U.S. Open out of it, what he has gotten is the certainty of his own identity and character — and the reward of bringing new possibilities into existence through his own positive and decidedly uncynical actions.
“Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I’ve used it as fuel to drive me to work harder,” he said recently.
So he plays on, lashing that big swing, fiddling and casting a spell with his wedges, while the everyman audiences scream for him and clutch at his sleeves, wanting just a little bit of what he’s got. “People ask all the time, ‘Is this exactly what he’s drinking?’ ” McLaughlin laughed.
Whatever it is, we should all try a little of it.