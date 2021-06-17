After the footage of the Phoenix fan, identified as Denver resident Nick McKellar, went viral, Booker asked on Twitter for help in reaching him. According to the Arizona Republic, Booker’s agents at CAA contacted McKellar and told the newspaper he is “very excited” about getting the tickets, as well as a jersey signed by the Suns’ two-time all-star guard.
McKellar, a native of Arizona, was wearing a Steve Nash Suns jersey in Denver’s Ball Arena while lightheartedly talking trash, as he has claimed in interviews. Two men in Nuggets jerseys were walking up the stairs in his section toward the concourse tunnel and took apparent exception to his commentary during a game in which Denver fell behind early and eventually lost by 25 points.
Widely shared videos of the melee appear to show McKellar and the two fans engaging in some initial pushing and pulling before stepping away from each other. One Nuggets fan then put away a wad of cash he had been brandishing and tried to throw a pair of sucker punches, which McKellar avoided before grabbing the Nuggets fan and landing several blows. After throwing a final punch at both of the Nuggets fans, McKellar yelled “Suns in 4!” at them as they skulk away.
That taunt, combined with a pugilistic triumph over a pair of antagonists who appeared to have initiated much of the altercation, earned McKellar immediate acclaim online, and not just from Suns players and fans. Phoenix went on to confirm his forecast with a Game 4 victory in Denver that ousted the Nuggets and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic from the postseason.
McKellar, 33, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, he told Phoenix’s KSAZ that he was “acting out of self-defense.”
“There are other videos floating around showing them pulling on my jersey and pouring a beer on me. From there, instincts kick in,” he said.
“As a person, I’m not a fighter,” he added. “I’d rather give you a hug and a high five, and go on our way. … I’d never promote or condone physical violence.”
McKellar and the two Nuggets fans were not charged in the incident nor banned from the arena, per reports.
The second-seeded Suns await the winner of a series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the top-seeded Utah Jazz. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard to a knee injury, the Clippers beat the Jazz Wednesday to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 between those teams is on Friday. The Suns could be without point guard Chris Paul, who is in the NBA’s covid-19 protocols and out indefinitely, when the Western Conference finals begin
Booker’s team-leading 27.9 points per game in the playoffs are 12th-best among all NBA players. He is also second on his team during the Suns’ impressive postseason run with marks of 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and an 18.9 player efficiency rating.