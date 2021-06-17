Widely shared videos of the melee appear to show McKellar and the two fans engaging in some initial pushing and pulling before stepping away from each other. One Nuggets fan then put away a wad of cash he had been brandishing and tried to throw a pair of sucker punches, which McKellar avoided before grabbing the Nuggets fan and landing several blows. After throwing a final punch at both of the Nuggets fans, McKellar yelled “Suns in 4!” at them as they skulk away.