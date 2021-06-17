With just seven available players, the Mystics rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Dream, 96-93, sparked by Ariel Atkins’s career-high 32 points.
The victory also gave Coach Mike Thibault, the winningest coach in WNBA history, the 350th victory of his career.
“It was a grit one,” Thibault said. “We had everything going against us and we just said play free, play together, share the ball, have fun, play as hard as you can and whatever happens happens.
“Sometimes when you just free your mind up and you just go play, amazing things can happen, and that kind of grit that we had tonight is who we’ve been about for a long time.”
The biggest concern is for Hines-Allen. Thibault said the Mystics will have to wait for the MRI results to know the severity. Much of the talk before the game was about Hines-Allen being the top option with Charles out, but that changed before halftime. A good sign for McCall was that she was on the bench and engaged without crutches.
The Mystics (5-6) had just seven healthy players for the second half and just one post presence in Theresa Plaisance, who scored a career-high 25 points.
Washington took its first lead late in the third quarter as Thibault deployed a five-guard lineup. Cloud, who could barely walk days ago while dealing with a hip flexor injury, played every position on the floor at some point.
“They were small, too,” Thibault said. “We didn’t have anybody else. … We had one post player in Theresa. We kept the best shooters on the floor and made them play us honest. When you had all five players out there who could score, they couldn’t help off as much.
“I told them at halftime … you're not coming out so you might as well just keep shooting the ball. And we did.”
Back-to-back three-pointers from Plaisance and Cloud tied the game at 80-80, then a three-point play from Cloud gave the Mystics a three-point lead that they never surrendered.
Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (5-7) with 22 points and former Mystic Tianna Hawkins, who had a tribute video played on the big screen between the first and second quarters, had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Cloud said Atkins brought an extra level of swagger to the floor Thursday.
“I’m not going to lie to you, we had to figure it out tonight,” Atkins said. “Stuff was just happening. Myisha went out. We know that Tina’s not here. … We figured it out. And I’m so, so proud of this team just because the simple fact that we didn’t lose our heads, we didn’t get high, we didn’t get low. We stayed neutral and we found a way to get it done.”
The team’s support for Plaisance was also notable. After she remade her body and lost weight during the offseason after back surgeries, she has still been getting used to her new physique. She found her way when the team needed it the most.
“I was just letting it fly,” Plaisance said. “That is what they told me to do today. Whenever I had my opportunities, I just let it fly.
“All the credit really goes to the coaching staff and my teammates. Just building that confidence in me. Coming back from injury is not an easy road.”
Read more on the Mystics: