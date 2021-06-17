In three starts for the Nationals in 2020, his average fastball velocity was 91.7. So far this season, it’s ticked up to 94.1, with the pitch topping out at 96.6 (three times). He attributes some of that to “hill connection,” an organizational philosophy of keeping his heel flat on the mound through most his delivery. The Pirates also showed him data that suggested he throw fewer sinkers and put his four-seamer at the top of the zone. Before getting there, he had only ever thrown it the other way, hoping for groundballs and low strikes. He was convinced by the numbers and is seeing it through.