“I would be very obvious to state that we have a very talented backcourt,” Sheppard said. “How can we take advantage? How can we make the game easier? Bradley Beal is usually seen with three [defenders] at all times when he has the ball. There’s triple teams, double teams, everywhere he goes. How can we make his life easier? How can we complement him and Russell? Maybe some more outside scoring and depth, those kind of things. But those kinds of problems are going to be there no matter who the coach is.”