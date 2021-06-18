When The Post shared the data on 72 of the horse deaths with Brewster, he and Baffert’s lawyer, W. Craig Robertson III, said that one of the horses listed was never in Baffert’s care, though it is marked as his horse in CHRB records, and that another was a stable pony not being raced. The lawyers said that taking into account Baffert’s estimate of how many horses he has in his care, a count that differs from the starts data, “the number of deaths of horses in Bob’s barn is consistent with what would normally be expected from the horse population in general.” Starts are regularly used, including by the CHRB, to study the death rates of a trainer.