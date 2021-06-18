Atholton plated a pair of runs with no outs in the first inning and loaded the bases when Smith entered. The Raiders didn’t score again. Chopticon’s offense supported Smith, as the Braves won, 4-2, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, for their first state title since 2015.
“No matter how many runs we get scored on,” Smith said, “we’re a team that can fight through it all and fight back.”
Atholton’s two runs came on walks, and before an out was recorded Atholton’s fans chanted goodbye to Chopticon’s starting pitcher. After Smith escaped the frame, it didn’t take long for the Braves (13-1) to even the score. Chopticon scored 10 or more runs in nine games this season.
After right fielder Shawn Cameron drove in a run in the bottom of the first, center fielder Demetri Jamison knocked an RBI triple to right field.
“Once we scored those two, it was game over,” left fielder Philip McCarthy said. “We won. They knew our bats were going to outhit them.”
Chopticon took a 3-2 lead in the second inning when catcher Brandon Mills hit an RBI single. A walk in the fifth inning extended the Braves’ edge to two.
Smith said he has thrown seven innings once in his life, but he jogged onto the mound for the seventh. Atholton (12-4) loaded the bases with one out. Smith also entered with the bases loaded in Chopticon’s 12-10 win over Towson in the state quarterfinals Monday, and he only permitted one run.
Remembering his composure from that moment, Smith induced flyouts from the next two Atholton batters.
“We lost our junior years [due to the coronavirus pandemic] and had one shot at it,” Cameron said. “We got it done.”
Afterward, Smith raised a WWE championship belt with a “C” in the middle toward Chopticon’s fans. Smith had dreamed of winning a state title with Chopticon since he started playing baseball as a 5-year-old.
“I can’t even describe the joy right now,” Smith said. “I saw what they did in 2015, and I just wanted to match that.”
