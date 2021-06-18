The Nationals had four hits and nothing to show for it. But the Mets had just the two, because Fedde worked around some early command issues, finding a rhythm with his sinker and a sharp curve. He walked Pete Alonso on four pitches to begin the second. He then walked Mason Williams to begin the third. In the past, those walks turned into spiked pitch counts and damage on the scoreboard. This year, though, or at least in the past month, Fedde has calmed his outings instead of folding under the pressure. And this time, his catcher helped in a lot of ways.