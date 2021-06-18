All times Eastern.
Here’s the group-stage tiebreaker procedure, as explained by UEFA. Teams get three points for a win and one point for a draw, and the team with the most points wins the group. If two or more teams are tied in points at the end of group play, ties are broken via the following:
- Greatest number of points accrued in the matches between the tied teams.
- Goal difference in the matches played between the tied teams.
- Goals scored in the matches played between the tied teams.
If those tiebreakers fail to break all the deadlocks, they are applied only to the teams that remain tied. If that does not break the tie, the following are applied:
- Goal difference in all group matches.
- Goals scored in all group matches.
- Wins in all group matches.
- Lower quantity of disciplinary points. Players are given three points for a red card (either directly or as a result of receiving two yellow cards in one match) and one point for a yellow card.
- Position in the European qualifier rankings.
Group A
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Italy
2-0-0
6
6
0
6
Wales
1-1-0
4
3
1
2
Switzerland
0-1-1
1
1
4
-3
Turkey
0-0-2
0
0
5
-5
Remaining games:
Italy vs. Wales (Sunday, noon, ESPN2)
Switzerland vs. Turkey (Sunday, noon, ESPN)
- Italy has clinched a spot in the knockout round. It will clinch first place in the group with a win or draw against Wales.
- Wales will clinch first place in the group with a win over Italy. It will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a draw or if Turkey defeats or draws with Switzerland.
- Switzerland will be eliminated from knockout-round contention with a loss to Turkey. It can finish in second place with a win and a Wales loss, though it would have to overcome a significant overall goal-differential deficit (the two teams tied, 1-1, on June 12).
- Turkey cannot finish first or second and must defeat Switzerland by a sizable margin to possibly qualify for the knockout round as a third-place team.
Group B
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Belgium
2-0-0
6
5
1
4
Russia
1-0-1
3
1
3
-2
Finland
1-0-1
3
1
1
0
Denmark
0-0-2
0
1
3
-2
Remaining games:
Russia vs. Denmark (Monday, 3 p.m., ESPN2)
Finland vs. Belgium (Monday, 3 p.m., ESPN)
- Belgium has clinched a spot in the knockout round and will clinch first place in the group with a win or a draw against Finland
- Russia defeated Finland on Wednesday and thus owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. It will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win over Denmark or a draw plus a Finland loss to Belgium.
- Finland will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win over Belgium or a draw plus a Russia loss to Denmark.
- Denmark can finish in second place in the group with a win over Russia plus a Finland loss to Belgium, but it will depend on the goals scored in these two matches.
Group C
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Netherlands
2-0-0
6
5
2
3
Ukraine
1-0-1
3
4
4
0
Austria
1-0-1
3
3
3
0
North Macedonia
0-0-2
0
2
5
-3
Remaining games:
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands (Monday, noon, ESPN)
Ukraine vs. Austria (Monday, noon, ESPN2)
- Netherlands has clinched first place in the group by virtue of its wins over Ukraine and Austria.
- Ukraine will clinch second place in the group with a win or draw against Austria, the latter because it will win the total goals tiebreaker.
- Austria will clinch second place with a win only.
- North Macedonia has been eliminated from knockout-round contention because it cannot finish better than last in the group. (It lost head-to-head matches against Austria and Ukraine.)
Group D
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Czech Republic
1-0-0
3
2
0
2
England
1-0-0
3
1
0
1
Croatia
0-0-1
0
0
1
-1
Scotland
0-0-1
0
0
2
-2
Remaining games:
Croatia vs. Czech Republic (Friday, noon, ESPN)
England vs. Scotland (Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN)
Czech Republic vs. England (Tuesday, 3 p.m., ESPN)
Croatia vs. Scotland (Tuesday, 3 p.m., ESPN2)
The advancement scenarios will be updated after Friday’s matches have been completed.
Group E
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Sweden
1-1-0
4
1
0
1
Slovakia
1-0-1
3
2
2
0
Spain
0-1-1
1
0
0
0
Poland
0-0-1
0
1
2
-1
Remaining games:
Spain vs. Poland (Saturday, 3 p.m., ABC)
Slovakia vs. Spain (Wednesday, noon, ESPN)
Sweden vs. Poland (Wednesday, noon, ESPN2)
The advancement scenarios will be updated after Friday’s matches have been completed.
Group F
Team
Record (W-D-L)
Points
Goals for
Goals against
Goal diff.
Portugal
1-0-0
3
3
0
3
France
1-0-0
3
1
0
1
Germany
0-0-1
0
0
1
-1
Hungary
0-0-1
0
0
3
-3
Remaining games
Hungary vs. France (Saturday, 9 a.m., ESPN)
Portugal vs. Germany (Saturday, noon, ESPN)
Germany vs. Hungary (Wednesday, 3 p.m., ESPN2)
Portugal vs. France (Wednesday, 3 p.m., ESPN)
The advancement scenarios will be updated after Friday’s matches have been completed.
Third-place standings
The top four third-place teams will be determined by group-stage points, with goal difference, goals scored, wins, disciplinary points and European qualifying standings serving as tiebreakers. Those standings will be updated after Saturday’s group-stage matches are completed.