Italy has clinched a spot in the knockout round. It will clinch first place in the group with a win or draw against Wales.

Wales will clinch first place in the group with a win over Italy. It will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a draw or if Turkey defeats or draws with Switzerland.

Switzerland will be eliminated from knockout-round contention with a loss to Turkey. It can finish in second place with a win and a Wales loss, though it would have to overcome a significant overall goal-differential deficit (the two teams tied, 1-1, on June 12).