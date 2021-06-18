The deal’s hurried timing and modest return package suggest that Stevens is embarking on a significant restructuring of the Celtics’ roster after a campaign that marked a clear step back from the franchise’s three trips to the Eastern Conference finals in the previous four years. ESPN first reported the deal’s terms.
Walker, a four-time all-star who arrived in Boston in 2019 as a replacement for Kyrie Irving, battled knee injuries throughout his two seasons with the Celtics and was underwhelming in the playoffs. The 31-year-old scoring-minded point guard averaged 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season, missing 29 games due to injury. His 2021 postseason ended early when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the final two games of Boston’s first-round series loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
The two years remaining on Walker’s four-year, $140.8 million maximum contract complicated Boston’s efforts to retool around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, leaving Stevens with two choices: hope Walker returned to good health or seek a cost-cutting trade.
“It wasn’t the greatest season for me personally,” Walker acknowledged during his exit interview. “I’m planning on having a big summer and getting myself feeling good again. This is just an important time for me. It’s been really tough. I came to Boston to be a part of those special runs and high-intensity games and fans going wild, and I wasn’t able to be a part of that unfortunately. I’ve just got to get right.”
Rather than wait to see if that happened, Stevens instead moved on from Walker’s lingering health questions, lack of size on defense and max contract, even though the deal creates a big hole in Boston’s starting lineup, with no other starting-caliber point guards currently on the roster.
“From the very first day that Kemba arrived in Boston, he has handled himself as a true professional, a great teammate, and a fierce competitor,” Stevens said in a news release. “I want to thank him for his tremendous impact, and the positive contribution he’s made to both the Celtics and the city of Boston.”
Boston generated additional salary cap flexibility by exchanging the $36 million owed to Walker next year for Horford’s $27 million salary, potentially making it easier to re-sign free agent guard Evan Fournier, who was acquired at the trade deadline. While Horford, like Walker, is under contract through 2022-2023, the final season of Horford’s deal is partially guaranteed for $14.5 million, making it easier for Boston to buy him out or move him in another trade.
Horford, 35, spent three seasons in Boston before signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. In theory, the Celtics could use his unselfish offensive style and heady defense, but his arrival could signal additional moves are coming for a jumbled frontcourt rotation. Horford averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, but he appeared in only 28 games as the rebuilding Thunder shut him down early in March.
“Back home! Grateful for this opportunity,” Horford wrote on Instagram. “Unfinished business. Go Celtics!”
The acquisition of Walker continues a strategy deployed by Thunder President Sam Presti in recent years. As he seeks to reconstruct a winner following the departure of Russell Westbrook in 2019, Presti has sought to dramatically slash his payroll and use his remaining cap space to take on large contracts of veteran players in hopes of rehabilitating their trade value and moving them in future deals while collecting draft picks.
Presti has now taken that approach with Chris Paul, Danny Green and Horford; Walker, who is under contract through the end of the 2022-2023 season, could be next as he doesn’t appear to be a long-term fit. Oklahoma City already has a franchise point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Walker is significantly older than budding core pieces like Lu Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski. All told, the Thunder will have three first-round picks this year, and 18 total first-round picks, including their own, through 2027.
The Walker era ended in Boston much like the Irving era, lasting just two years, failing to fully live up to expectations and leaving the Celtics searching for a new floor general. While Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart can all shoulder some of the ballhandling responsibilities, Stevens will need to find a more traditional — and affordable — replacement for Walker.