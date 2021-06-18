Marriotts Ridge had just defeated C. Milton Wright, 15-11, in the Maryland 3A championship game at Loyola University. It had earned the fourth state title in program history, and Hejeebu knew she was about to be mobbed.
“At the end of every game, the team comes to me and it’s always super special,” Hejeebu said. “But it’s different in the state championship.”
For a long time, this night was hard to imagine. Not because Marriotts Ridge did not feel like championship contenders. It was because no postseason was planned. It wasn’t until mid-May, after Marriotts Ridge had finished its regular season, that the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced there would be a state tournament this spring.
The Mustangs, who had been practicing and playing with the goal of returning to a state final, now had a path to actually make it there.
“We had high expectations going in, but we also weren’t sure whether this would even come to fruition,” Coach Amanda Brady said. “The end goal was always states, and we were just hoping that it was going to happen.”
Marriotts Ridge (10-1-0) last made it to the championship game in 2014, the final appearance of a dominant stretch that gave it three titles in four years.
“[That time period] left a legacy for each grade below, and it carried over into this era,” senior attacker Maggie Merrill said. “When I was a freshman, it was kind of shocking that the goal was always to get to states.”
Before the game, Brady said she was most hoping to see a “disciplined” offense. She wanted her players to take care of the ball, making smart decisions to earn a chance that was a “100 percent shot” as opposed to “eh, maybe.”
Marriotts Ridge mostly delivered on that, looking poised and patient on the offensive end. Brady and her assistant coach would crouch as far down the sideline as they could, watching their players work to capitalize or at least test the goalkeeper with one chance after another. Sophomore Maisy Clevenger led the team with five goals.
Marriotts Ridge led for most of the night and took control early with a run of four unanswered goals to give it a 6-2 lead. The players shared the ball through long possessions, with each of the four goals coming from a different teammate.
From there, the mission was simply to hold off C. Milton Wright (13-2). Hejeebu delivered several key second-half saves.
“We realized we were in the state finals and tried to keep our foot on the gas, whether the lead was five or 10 or two,” Hejeebu said. “We stepped up, we finished the game, and we finished the season.”
