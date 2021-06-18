Luck has the Nationals missing Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman. They will instead face Lucchesi, David Peterson and Taijuan Walker, with the Mets still deciding how to handle the second doubleheader game. Washington will send Fedde, Joe Ross, Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin to the mound, using Monday’s off day to avoid a spot starter or opener out of the bullpen. And while Hand is right to call this an opportunity to climb the standings, the Nationals have to prove they can compete with contending teams.