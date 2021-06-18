Still, North County players reached for the improbable positives of their season: their winning streak, their region title, even the fact that the season and the playoffs happened at all. Last season was lost to the pandemic, and the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced just last month it would hold state tournaments for spring sports.
“We didn’t think we would make it to states,” Clayton said. “We didn’t think we would even have states until a month ago. So to have the chance to be here was amazing.”
Seven seniors led North County to its first state final since 2005, starting with Clayton, who finished the season with 149 strikeouts, including 12 in the final.
“I think Bre came out every day with a chip on her shoulder and something to prove and worked her butt off,” North County Coach Kelly Guarnieri said. “She’s one of the most dominant pitchers in the state, and she’s proved that every single game."
In the second inning, Catonsville sophomore Abigail Mitchell reached on an error, then scored on a bunt from junior Caelyn Voss. Mitchell was one of just four Comets to reach base.
The Knights, though, could not get their own offense going against Catonsville senior pitcher Sammi Sisolak, who struck out nine.
North County’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh, when seniors Rebecca Gottleib and Courtney Leisner both reached base with one out — Gottleib on an error and Leisner on a line drive that tipped off the Catonsville center fielder’s glove to put them on second and third. The Knights attempted to bunt home the tying run, but Gottleib was tagged out at the plate, and then a strikeout ended the game.
“I think we were a little nervous in the beginning, with the big crowd and the pressure,” Guarnieri said. “I think we just wanted to hit the ball so bad.”
Though the team fell short Friday, Guarnieri credited the seniors for a stellar season.
“They have been the driving force on defense, on offense,” Guarnieri said. “Without them, this isn’t possible.”
